Cattle Trading Higher at Midday

Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures are up 55 to 75 cents a midday. Cash trade from last week settled in at $235-236 sales in the North and $235 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are $1.80 to $3.42 higher in the front months on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 73 cents to $361.33 on March 20. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 5,370 head for sale, with steers steady on the feeders and up $5-15 for calves. Heifers were firm to $5 higher.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $3.90. Choice boxes were up $1.07 to $400.20, while Select was $2.47 higher to $396.30. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter on Monday at 105,000 head. That was up 7,000 head from last Monday and 12,638 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $235.850, up $0.550,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $235.200, up $0.550,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $232.475, up $0.725,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $360.250, up $1.800

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $355.375, up $2.900