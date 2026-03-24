Profit from Natural Resources with This 1 Stock Up 80%

Glencore (GLNCY) has gained nearly 80% over the past 52 weeks.

Shares maintain a Trend Seeker “Buy” signal and a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Fundamentals are attractive with 56% estimated earnings growth this year.

Strong sentiment and analyst ratings support GLNCY here.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $80.56 billion, Glencore (GLNCY) is a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products.

Its metals and minerals segment covers copper, nickel, zinc, alloys, aluminum, and iron ore. Through its energy segment, it has coal mining and oil production operations, as well as investments in handling, storage, and freight equipment. Lastly, its agricultural segment focuses on grains, oils, oilseeds, cotton, and sugar.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. GLNCY checks those boxes.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Glencore

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Glencore scored an all-time high of $14.67 in January 2026.

Glencore has a Weighted Alpha of +101.35.

GLNCY has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 78.43% over the past 52 weeks.

Glencore has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $13.94 with a 50-day moving average of $13.66.

GLNCY has made 1 new high but is down 0.36% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.99.

There’s a technical support level around $13.74.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$80.56 billion market capitalization.

1.44% dividend yield

Revenue is expected to grow 3.82% this year but decrease 0.40% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 56.25% this year and an additional 50.81% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Glencore

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 8 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” and 5 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $12.90 and $16.20.

Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.

36 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 11 think it won’t.

10.850 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 0.01% of the float with 1.00 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Glencore

While some valuation metrics suggest overpricing, the company’s overall performance and market sentiment are compelling reasons for consideration.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.