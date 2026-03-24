Palantir Just Scored a Major Department of Defense Win. Should You Buy PLTR Stock Now?

Data analytics and AI software platform company Palantir (PLTR) has secured another win from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) after it was revealed that its Maven Smart System would be embedded across the military. The Maven Smart System is Palantir’s AI-powered battlefield intelligence platform, developed as part of the DOD’s Project Maven. It is an AI system that analyzes massive amounts of battlefield data (especially video and sensor feeds) to identify threats, targets, and patterns in real time.

Commenting on the development, Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve ​Feinberg said in a letter to Pentagon officials that “It is imperative that we invest now and with focus to deepen the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across the Joint Force and establish AI-enabled decision-making as the cornerstone of our strategy.” Elaborating on the same, Feinberg believes that with Maven, the government can strengthen the military's hands "with the latest tools necessary to detect, deter, and dominate our adversaries in all domains."

Thus, with another boost from the government on its scoreboard, has the case for investing in the PLTR stock gotten even stronger? Let's find out.

Palantir Has Pristine Financials (If You Exclude the Valuations)

Palantir’s financial performance continues to stand out sharply. The company tracks its progress using the “Rule of 40,” which adds revenue growth and operating margin; a score above 40% is generally considered healthy. Palantir blew that out of the park in the most recent quarter when its Rule of 40 score reached an exceptional 127%.

Notably, the fourth quarter was another clear beat. Revenue came in at $1.41 billion, up 70% year-over-year (YoY), while earnings per share jumped 78% to $0.25, surpassing consensus estimates. Operating margin expanded to 57% from 45% in the prior-year period.

Encouragingly, commercial revenue is steadily closing the gap with government revenue. U.S. commercial revenue surged 137% to $507 million, while U.S. government revenue grew 66% to $570 million. Total contract value signed in the quarter rose 138% YoY to $4.26 billion, signaling strong demand and improving visibility.

Cash generation also remained healthy. Net cash from operating activities increased 69% YoY, and adjusted free cash flow rose 53% to $791.4 million. The company ended the quarter with $1.42 billion in cash and just $45.86 million in short-term debt, reflecting balance sheet strength.

Looking ahead, Palantir guided Q1 revenue to a range of $1.532 billion to $1.536 billion. For the full year 2026, the company expects revenue between $7.182 billion and $7.198 billion. The midpoint of these ranges implies roughly 140% growth for Q1 and 60% growth for the full year.

However, valuation remains the clearest point of tension. PLTR stock trades at a forward P/E of 113.97x, P/S of 49.60x, and P/CF of 101.67x, all significantly above sector medians. Even the forward PEG ratio, which factors in the company's incredible growth, sits at 2.48 versus the sector median of 1.5.

Palantir Is Highly Consequential In This AI-Enabled World

The recent rout of software stocks did not spare Palantir as well. Shares of the $384.6 billion market cap company are down 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, thanks to the sharp decline across stocks from the software sector. However, Palantir, with its capabilities, can be a significant beneficiary in the world of agentic AI.

Notably, the emergence of the agentic era is not a threat to Palantir’s relevance. On the contrary, it is expected to significantly strengthen demand for the company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Both enterprise and government customers are actively seeking secure, scalable environments to develop, deploy, and manage agentic workflows. This trend should not only accelerate the expansion of Palantir’s AIP installed base, which is already visible in rising customer counts and deal values, but also deepen monetization, reinforcing the company’s successful “land-and-expand” model.

Then, at the core of Palantir’s offering is its Ontology, the foundational technology layer that underpins AIP, Gotham (for government users), and Foundry (for commercial users). The Ontology creates a unified operational view by mapping an organization’s previously siloed data sources, relationships, and workflows into a single, coherent system. This centralized layer enables faster and more informed decision-making across the enterprise.

The ontology has also been instrumental in enabling the rapid rollout of AIP Agents and AIP Agent Studio. These tools allow customers to build task-specific, interactive AI agents using natural language prompts. Because they are grounded in the customer’s own ontology, the agents inherit the organization’s specific data, logic, permissions, and tools.

Finally, Palantir is not standing still. The company is pushing beyond decision support toward autonomous decision execution. A key part of its next growth phase involves developing vertical-specific operating systems and wider deployment of Apollo. Recent launches such as ShipOS for the maritime industrial base and Warp Speed for accelerating American reindustrialization illustrate Palantir’s strategy of embedding its platform deep into the operational core of critical industries.

Analyst Opinion of PLTR Stock

Considering this, analysts have attributed a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” for PLTR stock. The mean target price of $201.32 denotes an upside potential of about 32% from current levels. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 15 have a “Strong Buy” rating, eight have a “Hold” rating, one has a “Moderate Sell” rating, and two have a “Strong Sell” rating.