Can Palantir Break Through Its 200-Day Moving Average on New Maven Win?

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock pushed meaningfully higher on March 23 after the Pentagon designated its Maven Smart System as a “program of record.” PLTR is now trading just below its 200-day moving average (MA). A clear break above the $163 level would signal a long-term trend reversal that may trigger a fresh wave of institutional buying.

Despite the rally on Monday, Palantir shares remain down more than 10% versus their YTD high.

Does the Pentagon News Warrant Buying Palantir Stock?

The Pentagon announcement is bullish for PLTR shares as it confirms that Maven is now officially codified into the military’s long-term budget and operational infrastructure.

It effectively eliminates the pilot phase uncertainty, locking Palantir into the administration’s core command-and-control workflows. This secures highly predictable, high-margin federal revenue for Palantir Technologies.

In short, by embedding its Ontology platform at the heart of military decision-making, PLTR just made its software significantly more difficult to displace, reinforcing its lead in the defense-tech arms race.

Why PLTR Shares’ Premium Is Justified in 2026

While Palantir shares have already recovered sharply from their year-to-date low, Mizuho remains constructive, seeing them reaching $195 by the end of this year.

In their latest research note, the firm’s analysts highlighted PLTR’s unique ability to scale complex AI deployments where others fail.

According to them, this AI stock is a category killer, “delivering total revenue growth, acceleration, and margin expansion at scale that is unlike anything else in software.”

Mizuho analysts agreed that Palantir is trading at a massive premium, but dubbed it well-deserved, given the firm’s gross margin is currently hovering around an exceptional 82%.

At the time of writing, PLTR’s relative strength index (14-day) sits at about 60 only, signaling it has significant further room for upside.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palantir Technologies?

Interestingly, Mizuho is among the more conservative Wall Street firms on PLTR stock.

The consensus rating on Palantir Technologies sits at a “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of $201 indicating potential upside of more than 25% from here.

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