Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

DraftKings Stock Is Challenging Its 20-Day Moving Average as Lawmakers Push to Limit Prediction Markets. Should You Chase the Rally Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Barcharts
Barcharts

DraftKings (DKNG) stock inched higher on Monday after U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill to ban sports-related contracts on prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket. DKNG is now hovering just below its 20-day moving average (MA). A decisive break above the $24.62 level may accelerate bullish momentum in the weeks ahead. 

Despite today’s surge, DraftKings stock remains down about 30% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Significant of the Introduced Bill for DraftKings Stock

The legislation introduced by Senator Adam Schiff and Senator John Curtis aims to prohibit CFTC-regulated prediction markets from offering wagers on sports and casino-style games. 

It’s a win for DKNG shares because it closes a regulatory backdoor that allowed platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket to offer sports betting without the heavy tax burdens and licensing requirements traditional sportsbooks face. 

By forcing these competitors out of the sports arena, lawmakers are effectively protecting the market share of established, tax-paying operators like DraftKings.  

In short, investors see this development as a moat-strengthening event that secures DKNG’s pricing power and customer base. 

Citizens Sees Massive Upside Potential in DKNG Shares

Despite poor year-to-date performance, Citizens recommends owning DraftKings shares, suggesting they could rally sharply to $38 by the end of this year. 

The firm’s analysts cited competitive pricing, especially during the high-volume March Madness windows, for their constructive view on the Nasdaq-listed firm. 

In the research note dated March 23, they highlighted that DraftKings is on a clear path to annual profitability in 2026, supported by a 27% year-on-year revenue increase.

At about 2x sales, the current dip represents a buying opportunity for those interested in holding DKNG for the long-term, Citizens concluded. 

What’s also worth mentioning is that DraftKings has a history of closing April with over 4% gains, a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near-term. 

DraftKings Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Analysts

Note that Citizens isn’t the only Wall Street firm that’s keeping bullish on DraftKings for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on DKNG stock currently sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean target of about $35 indicating potential upside of nearly 45% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DKNG 23.94 +0.27 +1.12%
Draftkings Inc

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Tesla Faces the ‘Couch Problem’: Modern Physics Warns the Optimus Robot Will Fail and Send TSLA Stock Falling
An oil tanker out at sea by Gerhard Traschutz via Pixabay 2
Exxon vs. Chevron: Which Energy Giant Will Pay You for Generations as Oil Prices Surge?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Slip as Oil Prices Rise on Kharg Island Takeover Report
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Elon Musk Is Still a ‘Huge Admirer’ of Jensen Huang and Plans to Keep Buying Nvidia Chips. Does That Make NVDA Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Black-white bull vs bear_Image by a1vector via Shutterstock 5
1 Analyst Says Ignore the Noise and Keep Buying Sandisk Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.