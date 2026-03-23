Freddie Mac Stock Just Hit a New 52-Week Low. Should You Buy the Dip or Stay Far, Far Away?

Shares of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC) have tumbled to a new 52-week low recently. What was once a high-conviction bet on a sweeping privatization story under Donald Trump has quickly unraveled, as delays, policy ambiguity, and shifting priorities cast doubt on whether that long-anticipated transformation will materialize anytime soon.

After surging in 2025 on optimism surrounding a potential IPO and release from government conservatorship, Freddie Mac’s stock has now plunged, down sharply in recent months and hitting its lowest level in over a year as investors reassess the likelihood and timing of reform. The Trump administration’s mixed signals, ranging from plans and orders for Freddie Mac to buy billions in mortgage bonds , only added to the uncertainty.

Complicating matters further, macro headwinds like rising mortgage rates and geopolitical tensions are weighing on the broader housing ecosystem, raising fresh questions about whether policymakers will risk major structural changes in such a fragile environment.

Given this backdrop, is this deep sell-off a rare opportunity to buy the stock, or is it better to stay far away?

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Stock

The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) that plays a central role in the U.S. housing finance system by purchasing mortgages, packaging them into mortgage-backed securities, and providing liquidity to lenders. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company has remained under federal conservatorship since the 2008 financial crisis, making its investment case highly sensitive to political and regulatory developments. Freddie Mac has a market cap of $3.17 billion.

The stock price performance of the FMCC has been volatile, marked by a sharp reversal from 2025 highs to a deep sell-off in 2026. After rallying strongly last year on optimism around potential privatization and a public offering, the stock has since lost significant momentum, with investor sentiment deteriorating rapidly.

Year-to-date (YTD), FMCC has declined 51.4% , reflecting one of the steepest drawdowns among policy-sensitive financial stocks. Over just the past month, the sell-off has accelerated, with the stock down 32.4%, highlighting intensifying downside pressure.

FMCC has plunged 67.1% from its 52-week high of around $14.99, reached in September 2025, with an overall decline of 4.5% over the past year. The stock recently slid to its 52-week low of $3.40 on Mar. 19 .

This sustained slump to a 52-week low reflects a combination of fading optimism around Trump-era housing reform, delays in any potential IPO or exit from conservatorship, and broader macro headwinds.

The stock is currently trading at a discount compared to industry peers at 0.02 times sales.

Mixed Financial Performance

FMCC reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Feb. 12. In the fourth quarter, Freddie Mac generated net income of $2.8 billion , representing a 14% year-over-year (YOY) decline from $3.2 billion in Q4 2024, as lower net revenues and a sharp swing in non-interest income weighed on results.

Net revenues came in at $5.8 billion, down from about $6.3 billion a year earlier, even as net interest income rose around 10% YOY, supported by continued mortgage portfolio growth and lower funding costs. Additionally, new business activity stood at $118 billion, up from $100 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year, Freddie Mac reported net income of $10.7 billion, a 10% decline from $11.9 billion in 2024, while net revenues fell 3% YOY to $23.3 billion. The company’s net interest income increased 8% to $21.4 billion, but non-interest income plunged 55% to $1.9 billion.

Analysts tracking FMCC project the company’s EPS to climb substantially YOY to $3.94 in fiscal 2026 .

What Do Analysts Expect for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Stock?

Analyst coverage for Freddie Mac is extremely limited due to its status as a government-sponsored enterprise trading over-the-counter.

Overall, FMCC has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the five analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy,” one analyst is on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating, and one rate it as a “Moderate Sell.”

The average analyst price target for FMCC is $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.4%. The Street-high target price of $25 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 385.4%.