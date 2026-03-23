Viatris Stock: Is VTRS Outperforming the Health Care Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $15.2 billion, Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a global pharmaceutical and healthcare company headquartered in Pennsylvania. It operates at scale across 120+ countries, focusing on expanding access to affordable medicines worldwide

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Viatris fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty & generic drug manufacturers industry. Its competitive strength lies in its global scale, diversified portfolio, and cost-efficient manufacturing model, enabling it to deliver affordable medicines across both developed and emerging markets.

This healthcare company is currently trading 19.9% below its 52-week high of $16.47, reached on Feb. 26. Shares of Viatris have soared 10.7% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 6.2% fall.

VTRS has soared 39.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLV’s 1.1% downtick over the same time frame. Moreover, over the past six months, shares of VTRS have surged 33.3%, compared to XLV’s 5.9% return.

Viatris has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late September 2025 and has slipped under its 50-day moving average recently.

On Feb. 26, Viatris reported Q4 2025 results, with revenue rising to $3.7 billion, up 5% year over year, and adjusted EPS improving to $0.57, supported by strong performance in branded drugs, growth in Greater China and emerging markets, and continued new product launches. However, restructuring charges, remediation costs, and manufacturing-related disruptions highlight ongoing internal transition challenges. At the same time, persistent pricing pressure in generics and regulatory headwinds in markets like Japan weighed on overall performance. As a result, its shares dropped 5.2% post-announcement.

VTRS has significantly lagged behind its rival, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), which soared 76.9% over the past 52 weeks and 56.6% over the past six months.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 10 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $15.55 suggests a 17.8% premium to its current price levels.