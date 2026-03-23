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Viatris Stock: Is VTRS Outperforming the Health Care Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Viatris Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Viatris Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $15.2 billion,  Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a global pharmaceutical and healthcare company headquartered in Pennsylvania. It operates at scale across 120+ countries, focusing on expanding access to affordable medicines worldwide

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Viatris fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty & generic drug manufacturers industry. Its competitive strength lies in its global scale, diversified portfolio, and cost-efficient manufacturing model, enabling it to deliver affordable medicines across both developed and emerging markets. 

This healthcare company is currently trading 19.9% below its 52-week high of $16.47, reached on Feb. 26. Shares of Viatris have soared 10.7% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV6.2% fall

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VTRS has soared 39.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLV’s 1.1% downtick over the same time frame. Moreover, over the past six months, shares of VTRS have surged 33.3%, compared to XLV’s 5.9% return.

Viatris has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late September 2025 and has slipped under its 50-day moving average recently. 

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On Feb. 26, Viatris reported Q4 2025 results, with revenue rising to $3.7 billion, up 5% year over year, and adjusted EPS improving to $0.57, supported by strong performance in branded drugs, growth in Greater China and emerging markets, and continued new product launches. However, restructuring charges, remediation costs, and manufacturing-related disruptions highlight ongoing internal transition challenges. At the same time, persistent pricing pressure in generics and regulatory headwinds in markets like Japan weighed on overall performance. As a result, its shares dropped 5.2% post-announcement. 

VTRS has significantly lagged behind its rival, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), which soared 76.9% over the past 52 weeks and 56.6% over the past six months. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 10 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $15.55 suggests a 17.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 145.16 -0.17 -0.12%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
VTRS 13.36 +0.16 +1.21%
Viatris Inc
TEVA 28.92 +0.19 +0.66%
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ADR

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