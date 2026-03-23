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Is Fiserv Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fiserv, Inc_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Fiserv, Inc_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) provides payments and financial technology services. Valued at $30.5 billion by market cap, the company provides solutions for customer deposit and loan accounts, digital banking, financial and risk management. FISV also manages card processing, cardless ATM services, and non-card digital payment solutions for financial institutions and corporate clients.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and FISV perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the information technology services industry. Fiserv's strengths include its innovative tech solutions, strong brand, and loyal customer base. Its focus on quality, security, and service reliability drives client trust and satisfaction.

Despite its notable strength, FISV slipped 74.9% from its 52-week high of $227, achieved on Apr. 2, 2025. Over the past three months, FISV stock declined 16%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 5.3% dip during the same time frame.

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Shares of FISV fell 56.7% on a six-month basis and dipped 74.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming DOWI’s six-month 1.6% losses and 8.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, FISV has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late April, 2025. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average over the past year, with minor fluctuations.

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On Feb. 10, FISV shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.99 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.90. The company’s adjusted revenue was $4.9 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $5 billion. FISV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8 to $8.30.

In the competitive arena of information technology services, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has taken the lead over FISV, with 33.1% losses over the past 52 weeks and a 23.5% downtick on a six-month basis.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on FISV’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 34 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $74.12 suggests a potential upside of 29.9% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIS 49.29 -0.50 -1.00%
Fidelity National Information Services
FISV 57.02 -0.05 -0.09%
Fiserv Inc
$DOWI 45,577.47 -443.96 -0.96%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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