Fox Corporation Stock: Is FOXA Underperforming the Communication Sector?

Headquartered in New York City, Fox Corporation ( FOXA ) runs a tightly focused portfolio across news, sports, and entertainment. It produces and distributes content through its cable networks and the FOX broadcast network, while extending its reach through the ad-supported streaming platform Tubi.

With a market cap of approximately $24.6 billion , Fox sits in the “large-cap” bracket, reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. The scale underscores the company’s established footprint and signals that the business has moved beyond rapid expansion into a more measured, mature phase within the media landscape.

However, FOXA stock has lost its footing in recent months. Shares now sit 24.3% below their 52-week high of $76.39 reached in January. Over the past three months alone, the stock has dropped 19.4% , a far steeper slide than the modest 3.7% decline in the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLC ).

Taking a wider lens, Fox has still delivered an 8.7% gain over the past 52 weeks. While it looks respectable on the surface, it is well short of XLC’s 15.9% advance. The divergence widens further in 2026, where FOXA stock is down 20.9% year-to-date (YTD), while the ETF has slipped only 4.7%

The technical picture tells a similar story, almost like the chart rolled over before sentiment caught up. The stock held comfortably above its 50-day moving average from November 2025 through January, then lost that support in February and has stayed below it since, with the average now at $63.63.

The longer-term trend followed suit. After riding above its 200-day moving average since April 2025, the stock broke below that level in February as well and now trades under its 200-day moving average of $61.78.

Fundamentals, at first glance, offered little reason for such a sharp reaction. On Feb. 4, Fox reported Q2 fiscal 2026 revenue of $5.18 billion , up 2% year over year and ahead of the $5.09 billion analyst estimate . However, adjusted EPS declined 14.6% from the year-ago value to $0.82 but came in above the Street’s $0.52 forecast.

Yet the market focused on what sat beneath the surface. The stock fell 3.6% that day as investors zeroed in on soft advertising trends outside of cable. While cable ad dollars held firm, ad revenue at Fox Television Stations under CEO Jack Abernethy, the FOX broadcast network, and Tubi’s FAST platform remained flat.

Looking ahead, management sees a more favorable setup. A busy political advertising cycle could act as a tailwind, while continued investment in digital streaming and the steady pull of sports programming offer additional levers.

For added context, Fox’s rival, News Corporation ( NWSA ), has declined 11.5% over the past 52 weeks and is down 7.9% YTD. While not a perfect comparison, the relative performance highlights that Fox’s recent weakness runs deeper than some of its peers.