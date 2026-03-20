This Cathie Wood Stock Is Down 36% Over the Past 2 Years. She Still Can’t Get Enough.

Since the beginning of 2026, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) are down by about 11%. While that’s not a great start to the year, there are plenty of reasons to be bullish. For one, Cathie Wood can't get enough of CRSP stock, recently picking up another 438,000 shares across the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). On top of that, oversold shares are just starting to pivot from double-bottom support.

Analysts at Piper Sandler just raised the price target on CRSP stock to $110 with an “Overweight” rating. That upgrade follows the company’s $600 million convertible note offering due March 2031, convertible at $76.56 with an effective coupon of 1.73%. With that, Piper Sandler says CRISPR now holds pro forma cash of $2.56 billion , which will help it advance multiple pipeline programs through clinical development without having to raise capital.

Another key catalyst for CRISPR is Casgevy, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, which generated $116 million in full-year 2025 revenue . Plus, with regulatory submissions expected this year, a pediatric label expansion covering ages five through 11 could meaningfully expand the addressable market.

CRISPR Is Moving “Beyond Casgevy”

According to CEO Samarth Kulkarni, the company is also looking “to go beyond Casgevy" by expanding its cardiovascular, autoimmune, and oncological indications. For example, CTX310 is expanding into Phase 1b trials after showing strong early results, which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. CTX310 reportedly reduced low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol by an average of 49% while cutting triglycerides by 55% over 60 days. It was also well tolerated with no toxicities found. Meanwhile, CTX112 is in active Phase 1 trials for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and other autoimmune diseases, with updates expected in the second half of the year. Initial data is already showing promising results.

Finally, CTX611 is in Phase 2 trials for patients with total knee arthroplasty as a "long-acting siRNA targeting Factor XI." Updates for CTX611 are expected in the second half of the year as well. As noted in an earnings release , “The program has the potential to target a range of thromboembolic and clotting-related indications and represents a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.”

Opportunity Outweighs Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics continues to generate operating losses. The company's fourth-quarter EPS loss of $1.37 missed estimates by 22 cents. Revenue of $864,000 was down more than 97% year-over-year (YOY). There is no near-term path to profitability. But with more than $2 billion in cash, an FDA-approved gene therapy gaining traction, a pipeline that spans cardiovascular and autoimmune issues, and bullish analysts — including Piper Sandler and Cathie Wood — there’s a good deal of opportunity for very patient investors.

“As we close out the fourth quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics continues to make steady progress across a broad and increasingly mature pipeline," Kulkarni noted in the company's earnings release. "We made meaningful advances across multiple clinical and preclinical programs, including encouraging data from zugo-cel in autoimmune disease and oncology, continued global uptake of CASGEVY, and important developments across our in vivo liver editing portfolio, and momentum in our siRNA collaboration with Sirius Therapeutics.”

What Do Analysts Say About CRSP Stock?

Of the 29 analysts covering CRSP stock , 15 analysts have a “Strong Buy,” one has a “Moderate Buy,” 12 analysts offer a “Hold" rating, and one has a “Moderate Sell." The mean target price of $80.46 implies 73% potential upside from current levels. Meanwhile, the high-end target of $291 implies as much as 526% possible growth from here.

While there are risks with CRISPR Therapeutics, the stock also offers strong exposure to groundbreaking science, with an FDA-approved therapy. That plus confidence from bullish analysts and investors like Cathie Wood, who has been aggressively buying CRSP stock, makes this name a bit more intriguing. For investors willing to be patient, CRISPR offers an interesting opportunity.