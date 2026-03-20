How Is Alliant Energy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utilities Stocks?

Madison, Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. Valued at $18.5 billion by market cap, the company supplies electricity, natural gas, and water to residential and commercial customers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” LNT effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. LNT’s focus on clean energy investments positions it for future growth, aligning with sustainable energy trends and enhancing service capabilities.

Despite its notable strength, LNT slipped 2.8% from its 52-week high of $73.41, achieved on Mar. 16. Over the past three months, LNT stock has gained 10.4%, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 9.2% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of LNT rose 11.1% on a six-month basis, outperforming XLU’s six-month gains of 9.6%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLU’s 17.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, LNT has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-January, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, experiencing slight fluctuations.

On Feb. 19, LNT shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.60 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.58. The company’s revenue stood at $1.1 billion, up 9% year over year. LNT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.36 to $3.46.

LNT’s rival, Ameren Corporation (AEE) has lagged behind the stock, with 10.5% gains on a six-month basis and 9.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on LNT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $75.36 suggests a potential upside of 5.7% from current price levels.