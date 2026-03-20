Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is Alliant Energy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utilities Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Alliant Energy Corp_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Alliant Energy Corp_ logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Madison, Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. Valued at $18.5 billion by market cap, the company supplies electricity, natural gas, and water to residential and commercial customers. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” LNT effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. LNT’s focus on clean energy investments positions it for future growth, aligning with sustainable energy trends and enhancing service capabilities.

Despite its notable strength, LNT slipped 2.8% from its 52-week high of $73.41, achieved on Mar. 16. Over the past three months, LNT stock has gained 10.4%, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU9.2% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of LNT rose 11.1% on a six-month basis, outperforming XLU’s six-month gains of 9.6%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 12.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLU’s 17.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, LNT has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-January, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, experiencing slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 19, LNT shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.60 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.58. The company’s revenue stood at $1.1 billion, up 9% year over year. LNT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.36 to $3.46.

LNT’s rival, Ameren Corporation (AEE) has lagged behind the stock, with 10.5% gains on a six-month basis and 9.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on LNT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $75.36 suggests a potential upside of 5.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.46 -0.08 -0.17%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
AEE 109.56 -1.19 -1.07%
Ameren Corp
LNT 71.32 -0.44 -0.61%
Alliant Energy Corp

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
Huge, Unusual Trading in Nvidia Put Options - Investors Bullish on NVDA
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Goldman Sachs Just Issued a New Warning on the U.S. Economy — And It’s Not Just About Oil
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
SoFi Stock Is on Fire Sale, But Is It Too Cheap to Buy Here?
Assets in the red by leungchopan via Shutterstock 4
Hotter Than Expected PPI Reading Drags Down Stock Futures
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Nebius Just Scored Another Key Partnership. Should You Chase NBIS Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot