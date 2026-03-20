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Is Stanley Black & Decker Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stanley Black & Decker Inc logo on building-by Jevanto Productions via Shutterstock
Stanley Black & Decker Inc logo on building-by Jevanto Productions via Shutterstock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) is a global industrial and consumer tools manufacturer known for its portfolio of leading brands in power tools, hand tools, storage, and engineered fastening solutions. The Connecticut-based company serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and retail consumers, making it a key player in construction, manufacturing, and home improvement markets.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and SWK, with a market cap of $11.7 billion, perfectly fits that description. Its market leadership stems from its powerful brand portfolio, global distribution network, and scale advantages, enabling it to serve both professional and DIY markets effectively. Its strength is further reinforced by deep customer loyalty, broad product breadth, and innovation in cordless/battery-powered tools, positioning it as a dominant, go-to player across construction, industrial, and home improvement segments.

Despite its notable strength, SWK slipped 16.9% from its 52-week high of $93.37, achieved on Feb. 11. Over the past three months, SWK stock has declined 5.1%, compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 4.4% decline during the same time frame.

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In the longer term, shares of SWK slumped 9.9% on a six-month basis and 16% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s six-month marginal dip and solid 9.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the recent bearish trend, SWK has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the start of this month. 

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On Feb. 24, Stanley Black & Decker shares rose 2.3% after the company announced a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2026, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders and signaling confidence in its cash flow stability.

SWK’s rival, Snap-on Incorporated (SNA), has surpassed the stock, with 7% gains on a six-month basis and an 8.4% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on SWK’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $90.08 suggests a potential upside of 30.5% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SWK 69.05 -0.57 -0.82%
Stanley Black & Decker Inc
SNA 360.77 -1.23 -0.34%
Snap-On Inc
$DOWI 46,021.43 -203.72 -0.44%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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