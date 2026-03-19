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Barchart’s Top Stocks to Watch as Nvidia AI Data Centers Head to Outer Space

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rocket launch from the Earth planet through the clouds with a bright glow of the engine on the orbit and a bright blue nebula galaxy_ Elements of this image furnished by NASA_ Image by Anton
Rocket launch from the Earth planet through the clouds with a bright glow of the engine on the orbit and a bright blue nebula galaxy_ Elements of this image furnished by NASA_ Image by Anton

“Space computing, the final frontier, has arrived,” announced Nvidia (NVDA)  CEO Jensen Huang in a statement this week. It’s a great line, but it’s also part of a very real physical artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for the fabless semiconductor giant.

Starcloud, a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, filed this week with the FCC for permission to launch 88,000 satellites into orbit. According to the filing, “the explosive growth of datacenter demands driven by AI… is already encountering severe roadblocks to efforts to scale on the ground.” 

By going extraterrestrial to avoid those roadblocks, Starcloud claims that “space datacenters will be the most cost-effective and scalable way to deliver compute this decade.”

The Data Center Opportunity in Space

The company is already committing significant capital (and hardware) to the goal. CEO Philip Johnston highlighted in an interview with Sequoia just how many of Nvidia’s GPUs he’s already sent into space.

“I mean, we really are talking about by far the largest market opportunity ever,” enthused Johnston of AI data centers in space. “So we are talking about trillions of dollars per year of CapEx spend going.”

Save This Watchlist of AI Space Stocks

The question for investors, says Barchart’s own Senior Market Strategist John Rowland, CMT, is where’s the opportunity now? 

“How do they get them into space? Who is going to build them, and what materials – besides the NVDA chips – are needed for the satellites?” John explains. 

Rowland’s top 4 picks in the space race right now: 

  1. Rocket Labs (RKLB) – launch systems
  2. ATI (ATI) – satellite components
  3. Carpenter Technology (CRS) – rocket alloys & materials
  4. Woodward (WWD) – rocket fuel

And be sure to check out this full watchlist of space data center stocks curated by John, too. The lineup includes several rocket manufacturers, rocket fuel, and satellite-capable providers – along with the “space majors,” and some ETFs that contain all of the above, too.

Click for the full list at Barchart.

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On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 178.56 -1.84 -1.02%
Nvidia Corp
CRS 378.16 -9.31 -2.40%
Carpenter Technology Corp
WWD 367.99 -4.63 -1.24%
Woodward Inc
ATI 147.54 -2.10 -1.40%
Ati Inc
RKLB 71.93 +2.45 +3.53%
Rocket Lab Corporation

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