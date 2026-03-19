Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Falls Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay

Live cattle futures were sliding on Thursday with losses of $2.125 to $2.75. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,026 head offered, with bids of $232-235. Feeder cattle futures were under pressure, with contracts down $3.45 to $6.45 across the board. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.37 to $360.96 on March 18. 

The Thursday update from APHIS showed a total of 1,194 active cases of new world screwworm in Mexico, with 34 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas.

After last week’s multi year high in beef export sales, USDA reported just 3,207 MT in the week ending on 3/12, the lowest sales total for any week since October 2023. Japan was the largest buyer of 3,800 MT, with 1,600 MT sold to Hong Kong, as South Korea saw 3,600 MT in net reductions. Shipments were 13,571 MT in that week. South Korea was the top destination of 4,400 MT, with 4,100 MT to Japan.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $6.74. Choice boxes were down $1.45 to $400.30, while Select was $3.72 lower to $392.45. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 106,000 head, with the week to date total at 414,000 head. That is down 8,000 head from last week and 25,126 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.275, down $2.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.700, down $2.300,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $229.100, down $2.500,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $355.275, down $3.450,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $347.750, down $6.075,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $343.425, down $6.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 229.100s -2.500 -1.08%
Live Cattle
LEM26 231.700s -2.300 -0.98%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 233.275s -2.125 -0.90%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 347.750s -6.075 -1.72%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 355.275s -3.450 -0.96%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 343.425s -6.450 -1.84%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
Huge, Unusual Trading in Nvidia Put Options - Investors Bullish on NVDA
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Goldman Sachs Just Issued a New Warning on the U.S. Economy — And It’s Not Just About Oil
Assets in the red by leungchopan via Shutterstock 3
Hotter Than Expected PPI Reading Drags Down Stock Futures
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Nebius Just Scored Another Key Partnership. Should You Chase NBIS Stock Here?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 5
Meta Could Cut 20% of Its Jobs as AI Costs Pile Up. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold META Stock Before Layoffs?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot