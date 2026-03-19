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Is AES Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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AES Corp_ logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
AES Corp_ logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $10.1 billion, The AES Corporation (AES) is a global power generation and utility company that operates across four segments: Renewables, Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and New Energy Technologies. It generates and distributes electricity using a diverse mix of sources including solar, wind, hydro, coal, and gas, serving residential, commercial, industrial, and government customers. 

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and AES Corporation fits this criterion perfectly. The company operates in multiple countries and manages a generation portfolio of about 34,740 megawatts, supplying power to approximately 2.7 million customers worldwide.

Shares of the power company have declined 19.9% from its 52-week high of $17.65, reached on Feb. 27. AES' shares have risen 4.6% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average ($DOWI) 4.7% decrease during the same period.

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AES stock is down 1.4% on a YTD basis, a less pronounced decline than DOWI's 4.6% dip. However, shares of the company have gained nearly 9% over the past 52 weeks, slightly lagging behind DOWI’s 9.3% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early July 2025. 

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Shares of AES rose 5.8% following its Q3 2025 results on Nov. 4, 2025, largely due to strong earnings growth, with net income jumping to $517 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing to $830 million. Investor confidence was further boosted by continued momentum in renewables, including 2.9 GW completed year-to-date, a 2.2 GW addition in new PPAs, and a solid 11.1 GW backlog (5 GW under construction).

Nevertheless, rival Ameren Corporation (AEE) has outperformed AES stock. AEE stock has returned 10.2% on a YTD basis and 10% over the past 52 weeks.

Due to its weak performance, AES stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 10 analysts covering the stock. The mean price target of $15.67 is a premium of 10.8% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AEE 109.32 -1.43 -1.29%
Ameren Corp
$DOWI 45,893.62 -331.53 -0.72%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
AES 14.14 -0.04 -0.28%
The Aes Corp

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