Dear Carvana Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 5

Carvana (CVNA) is a leading U.S. e-commerce platform that has revolutionized the used vehicle market by shifting the entire buying and selling process online. The company is famous for its multi-story "Car Vending Machines," which serve as automated pick-up points for customers. By leveraging a proprietary technology platform and a nationwide logistics network, including the strategic acquisition of ADESA in 2022, Carvana offers a seamless experience that includes financing, trade-ins, and as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company operates 39 car vending machines, providing next-day delivery in over 300 markets nationwide.

Carvana Stock Surges

Carvana stock is showing some volatility amid an impressive recovery from its previous lows. CVNA stock has posted a 59% gain over the last 52 weeks, rebounding from a yearly low of $148.25 to a peak of $486.89 in early 2026. While the share price recently dipped following a late January short report and subsequent accounting allegations, and despite a 16% decline over the last month, Carvana remains a high-beta favorite among retail and institutional investors.

Carvana's Blockbuster Results

Carvana concluded fiscal 2025 with a strong performance, reporting record full-year revenue of $20.3 billion, a 49% year-over-year (YOY) increase. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue surged 58% to $5.6 billion, significantly beating the $5.24 billion analyst estimate. This growth was driven by a record 163,522 retail units sold in Q4, representing a 43% jump compared to the same period last year. The company achieved a massive earnings beat with diluted EPS of $4.22, far exceeding the $1.11 consensus estimate.

Despite the top-line success, the quarter revealed some margin pressure as adjusted EBITDA came in at $511 million, slightly missing the $535.7 million consensus. This led to a brief stock plunge as investors reacted to rising vehicle reconditioning costs, which management noted might persist into early 2026.

Nevertheless, Carvana maintains a strong financial position with $2.33 billion in cash and a positive outlook for the current year. Management projects a sequential increase in both units sold and adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026, reaffirming its long-term "moonshot" goal of reaching 3 million annual vehicle sales with double-digit profit margins by 2030.

Carvana Announces a Stock Split

CVNA stock rallied following the announcement of a 5-for-1 forward stock split, the first in the company’s history. The board-approved move aims to keep shares accessible for employees. CFO Mark Jenkins noted the split follows a 2025 in which Carvana reached all-time records for units sold and profitability.

The proposal awaits final approval at the annual stockholders' meeting on May 5, 2026. If authorized, record holders as of May 6 will receive four additional shares for every one share they own. Trading on a split-adjusted basis is expected to begin on May 7.

Originally going public in 2017 at just $15 per share, Carvana stock has since crossed the $300 mark, and by lowering the per-share price, the company aims to broaden its investor base while maintaining its overall market capitalization, signaling strong confidence in its long-term growth trajectory after a significant multi-year recovery.

Should You Buy CVNA Stock?

The recently announced 5-for-1 stock split is a strong signal of management's confidence, aimed at maintaining liquidity and making shares more accessible to both employees and retail investors following a record-breaking 2025.

The analyst community remains overwhelmingly bullish on CVNA stock, maintaining a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. With 15 "Strong Buy" ratings, three "Moderate Buy" ratings, and five "Hold" ratings, the institutional sentiment is clear. Furthermore, the mean price target of $444.19 suggests significant potential upside of 47% from current levels.

While Carvana remains a higher-risk play due to its beta and debt levels, its dominant market share and technological edge in the used-vehicle sector make it a top pick for growth-oriented investors looking to capitalize on the digital transformation of automotive retail.