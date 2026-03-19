Dear Carvana Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 5

Carvana (CVNA) is a leading U.S. e-commerce platform that has revolutionized the used vehicle market by shifting the entire buying and selling process online. The company is famous for its multi-story "Car Vending Machines," which serve as automated pick-up points for customers. By leveraging a proprietary technology platform and a nationwide logistics network, including the strategic acquisition of ADESA in 2022, Carvana offers a seamless experience that includes financing, trade-ins, and as-soon-as-next-day delivery.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company operates 39 car vending machines, providing next-day delivery in over 300 markets nationwide.
Carvana Stock Surges
Carvana stock is showing some volatility amid an impressive recovery from its previous lows. CVNA stock has posted a 59% gain over the last 52 weeks, rebounding from a yearly low of $148.25 to a peak of $486.89 in early 2026. While the share price recently dipped following a late January short report and subsequent accounting allegations, and despite a 16% decline over the last month, Carvana remains a high-beta favorite among retail and institutional investors.
Carvana's Blockbuster Results
Carvana concluded fiscal 2025 with a strong performance, reporting record full-year revenue of $20.3 billion, a 49% year-over-year (YOY) increase. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue surged 58% to $5.6 billion, significantly beating the $5.24 billion analyst estimate. This growth was driven by a record 163,522 retail units sold in Q4, representing a 43% jump compared to the same period last year. The company achieved a massive earnings beat with diluted EPS of $4.22, far exceeding the $1.11 consensus estimate.
Despite the top-line success, the quarter revealed some margin pressure as adjusted EBITDA came in at $511 million, slightly missing the $535.7 million consensus. This led to a brief stock plunge as investors reacted to rising vehicle reconditioning costs, which management noted might persist into early 2026.
Nevertheless, Carvana maintains a strong financial position with $2.33 billion in cash and a positive outlook for the current year. Management projects a sequential increase in both units sold and adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026, reaffirming its long-term "moonshot" goal of reaching 3 million annual vehicle sales with double-digit profit margins by 2030.
Carvana Announces a Stock Split
CVNA stock rallied following the announcement of a 5-for-1 forward stock split, the first in the company’s history. The board-approved move aims to keep shares accessible for employees. CFO Mark Jenkins noted the split follows a 2025 in which Carvana reached all-time records for units sold and profitability.
The proposal awaits final approval at the annual stockholders' meeting on May 5, 2026. If authorized, record holders as of May 6 will receive four additional shares for every one share they own. Trading on a split-adjusted basis is expected to begin on May 7.
Originally going public in 2017 at just $15 per share, Carvana stock has since crossed the $300 mark, and by lowering the per-share price, the company aims to broaden its investor base while maintaining its overall market capitalization, signaling strong confidence in its long-term growth trajectory after a significant multi-year recovery.
Should You Buy CVNA Stock?
The recently announced 5-for-1 stock split is a strong signal of management's confidence, aimed at maintaining liquidity and making shares more accessible to both employees and retail investors following a record-breaking 2025.
The analyst community remains overwhelmingly bullish on CVNA stock, maintaining a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. With 15 "Strong Buy" ratings, three "Moderate Buy" ratings, and five "Hold" ratings, the institutional sentiment is clear. Furthermore, the mean price target of $444.19 suggests significant potential upside of 47% from current levels.
While Carvana remains a higher-risk play due to its beta and debt levels, its dominant market share and technological edge in the used-vehicle sector make it a top pick for growth-oriented investors looking to capitalize on the digital transformation of automotive retail.
On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.