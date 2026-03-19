An Oil Shock, $2 Billion, and 133% Gains: 1 Energy Stock to Watch Now

TechnipFMC (FTI) hit new all-time highs earlier in March 2026.

Shares are up more than 130% over the past 52 weeks.

FTI maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart and has strong technical momentum.

Consensus analyst ratings are overwhelmingly positive, with multiple “Strong Buy” calls and price targets up to $101.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $26.14 billion, TechnipFMC (FTI) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services, and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry.

The company is engaged in designing, producing, and servicing technologically sophisticated systems and products for subsea, onshore and offshore, and surface projects.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. FTI checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on March 17, shares are up 3.14%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for TechnipFMC

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

TechnipFMC scored an all-time high of $68.29 on March 1.

TechnipFMC has a Weighted Alpha of +151.56.

FTI has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 133.51% over the past 52 weeks.

TechnipFMC has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $67.74 with a 50-day moving average of $59.54.

FTI has made 7 new highs and is up 9.12% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.50.

There’s a technical support level around $64.41.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$26.14 billion market capitalization.

26.56x trailing price-earnings ratio.

0.3% dividend yield.

Revenue is expected to grow 7.68% this year and another 5.90% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 19.21% this year and an additional 19.75% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on TechnipFMC

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 14 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy” and 6 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $40 and $76.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest” with price targets between $44 and $101 with a consensus of $72.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Strong Buy."

Morningstar thinks the stock is 17% overvalued with a fair value of $55.66.

1,393 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 130 think it won’t.

13,030 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.”

Short interest is 2.71% of the float with 2.26 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC's recent share repurchase program of $2 billion highlights its strong cash flow and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.