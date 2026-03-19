Warren Buffett Revealed This Little-Known Connection to Charles Lindbergh in 1996 – How the Nonagenarian Billionaire Overlapped with the Famous Aviator

In 1996, a year that saw Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) net worth jump by a staggering $6.2 billion, Buffett revealed a connection to one of the most famous figures of the 20th century: Charles Lindbergh. The link isn’t found in a direct friendship, but rather through a man named Albert Lee Ueltschi, a legendary pilot and the founder of FlightSafety International. To understand how the Oracle of Omaha ended up sharing a business lineage with Lindbergh, you have to go back to 1927 — and then forward to a $1.5 billion handshake.

Charles Lindbergh became a global icon in May 1927 when he completed the first solo, nonstop transatlantic flight, traveling from New York to Paris in the “Spirit of St. Louis.” The 33.5-hour journey didn't just win Lindbergh the $25,000 Orteig Prize; it ignited a worldwide obsession with aviation.

Among those listening to the radio reports in 1927 was a 10-year-old boy named Al Ueltschi. Hearing the updates on Lindbergh’s progress across the Atlantic would later define his life's purpose. Ueltschi decided then and there that he would become a pilot. Decades later, that childhood inspiration would lead to the creation of FlightSafety International, the company that would eventually catch Warren Buffett’s eye.

Rooming with a Legend

Ueltschi didn't just admire Lindbergh from afar; he eventually became his peer and friend. While serving as a pilot for Pan Am, Ueltschi worked closely with the airline's CEO, Juan Trippe. Because Lindbergh served as a special technical advisor to Trippe, Ueltschi found himself flying alongside his boyhood hero on several occasions.

The connection grew remarkably personal. While in Bordeaux, France, to evaluate the Dassault Falcon jet, Ueltschi actually roomed with Lindbergh. It is a rare full-circle moment in history: The man who would later become one of Buffett’s most trusted managers spent his nights discussing aviation with the man who invented the modern era of flight.

The Berkshire Acquisition

By the mid-1990s, Ueltschi had built FlightSafety International into a world leader in aviation training. When Buffett looked at the business in 1996, he didn't just see a company. He saw a manager who embodied the Berkshire ethos. Buffett famously noted that Ueltschi "loves the business," a quality Buffett prizes above almost all else.

The deal-making process was an example of classic, vintage Buffett. The two men met for lunch, and a $1.5 billion agreement was sealed with a handshake. In a move that reflected his long-term confidence in Buffett, Ueltschi chose to take his payment in Berkshire Hathaway stock. This decision eventually made him one of the "Berkshire Billionaires" as the stock value soared over the following decades.

The 1996 acquisition was significant enough that it forced a change in Berkshire’s capital structure. To complete the deal and manage other business needs, Berkshire issued new Class B shares, which had 1/30th the economic interest of the original (now Class A) shares. Even with this dilution, Berkshire’s per-share book value that year grew by 31.8%.

A Legacy of Excellence

The thread connecting Lindbergh to Buffett is one of technical excellence and integrity. Lindbergh’s 1927 flight was a feat of precision and courage. Ueltschi took that same spirit and applied it to flight simulators and safety training, ensuring that the aviation world evolved into a professional, safe industry.

In his 1996 shareholder letter, Buffett not only reported on earnings but also celebrated this human connection. He detailed how Ueltschi had once piloted Lindbergh, bridging the gap between the dawn of aviation and the modern era of value investing.

Today, that legacy continues. Before he died in 2012, Ueltschi joined Buffett and Bill Gates in signing "The Giving Pledge," promising to give away at least half of his wealth to philanthropy. It was a final, graceful act from a man who started his journey inspired by a pilot in a silver plane and ended it as a pillar of the Berkshire Hathaway empire.