A $20 Billion Reason to Buy Qualcomm Stock Now

Qualcomm (QCOM) recently handed investors a massive vote of confidence as the chipmaker’s board approved a $20 billion stock repurchase authorization program. That's in addition to the roughly $2.1 billion remaining from a buyback program announced in November 2024. The new program has no expiration date.

The board also raised the quarterly dividend from $0.89 to $0.92 per share, effective for dividends payable after March 26. That brings the annualized payout to $3.68 per share, which translates to a yield of 2.8%.

Qualcomm Reported Record Revenue in Q1

Before diving into what the buyback signals, it helps to understand where Qualcomm stands right now.

In fiscal Q1 2026 (ended in December), Qualcomm posted record total revenues of $12.3 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.50, the high end of its own guidance.

Its chip business, QCT, hit record revenues of $10.6 billion.

Automotive revenue hit a record $1.1 billion, up 15% year-over-year (YoY).

Qualcomm isn't a one-trick pony anymore. It is armed with diversified revenue streams across verticals such as automotive, industrial internet of things (IoT), wearables, and personal computers, in addition to its core smartphone chips.

In the Q1 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon explained, "We are creating really a completely different company with relevance in many, many markets."

That diversification is the backbone of the bull case, and it's why the $20 billion buyback carries so much weight.

What the $20 Billion Buyback Tells Investors

When a company buys back its own stock, it's essentially saying, "We think our shares are undervalued." The bigger the authorization, the louder the message.

A $20 billion buyback is not a rounding error. For context, Qualcomm returned $3.6 billion to shareholders in just one quarter, which includes $2.6 billion in repurchases and $949 million in dividends. Management is clearly comfortable deploying capital at this pace.

"Consistent with our commitment to return capital to our stockholders, we are pleased that our Board has approved an increase to our quarterly dividend and a new stock repurchase authorization," Amon said, according to a company statement.

Buybacks reduce the number of shares outstanding. Fewer shares mean each remaining share represents a larger slice of the company's earnings. That's a direct boost for earnings per share and for the stock price over time.

Qualcomm's Growth Engine Is Just Getting Started

The near-term picture isn't without headwinds. Memory chip shortages are squeezing smartphone build plans, particularly among Chinese manufacturers. Qualcomm guided Q2 handset revenues at roughly $6 billion, down from a record $7.8 billion in the prior quarter.

But this headwind is being driven by a supply problem, not a demand problem. Amon was emphatic on the earnings call: "We don't have a demand issue. The demand continues to be strong."

Meanwhile, the parts of Qualcomm's business that don't depend on smartphones are accelerating fast. Automotive revenue is expected to grow more than 35% year-over-year in the upcoming quarter.

IoT revenue is forecast to grow by low double-digits.

Qualcomm also recently entered the robotics market with its Dragonwing IQ10 platform, with early partnerships including Figure and Kuka Robotics.

On the data center front, the company completed two acquisitions, Alphawave Semi and Ventana Micro Systems, and is targeting 2027 as the year data center products begin generating meaningful revenue.

The long-term targets for fiscal year 2029 remain intact, according to management.

Should You Buy QCOM stock now?

Out of the 32 analysts covering QCOM stock, 11 rate the stock a “Strong Buy,” one rates it a “Moderate Buy,” 16 recommend “Hold,” two recommend “Moderate Sell,” and two rate it a “Strong Sell.” The average Qualcomm stock price target is $161, above the current price of $132.

Qualcomm is actively buying back stock, raising its dividend, posting record revenues, and planting seeds in automotive, robotics, and AI infrastructure. A $20 billion buyback authorization doesn't happen when a management team is worried about the future. It happens when they're not.