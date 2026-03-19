Is News Corporation Stock Underperforming the Dow?

New York-based News Corporation (NWS) is a diversified media and information services company with a global portfolio spanning news publishing, digital real estate, book publishing, and subscription-based content platforms. The company owns well-known assets such as The Wall Street Journal, The Times, and The Australian, alongside digital real estate businesses like REA Group and Move, Inc. (operator of Realtor.com), and book publisher HarperCollins.

Valued at approximately $15.2 billion by market capitalization, News Corporation is firmly classified as a “large-cap” stock, well above the $10 billion threshold. Its core strength lies in premium content creation, trusted journalism, and data-driven information services, supported by strong brands and a growing base of recurring subscription revenues. This transition has improved revenue stability and positioned the company for long-term growth in digital media and information services.

Despite its strategic pivot toward digital media and information services, News Corporation has remained under pressure. The stock has fallen 23.3% from its 52-week high of $35.58. Over the past three months, shares of News Corp have slid 8.3%, compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 4% decline during the same time frame.

Weakness is more pronounced over a longer horizon, with shares falling 11.1% over the past year and 18.7% in the last six months, compared to a 10.2% gain in the Dow over the past year and a marginal fall over the past six months.

The stock has remained below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February and October, a clear technical signal that downside momentum continues to dominate the trend.

News Corporation has trailed the broader market over the past year due to a combination of ongoing pressure in its traditional news media segment, slower-than-expected monetization of digital initiatives, and cyclical softness in advertising and real estate-related businesses. While the company is transitioning toward higher-margin, subscription-driven and digital revenue streams, this shift has been gradual and has not fully offset declines in legacy operations. Additionally, macroeconomic uncertainty and uneven performance across segments have weighed on investor sentiment, limiting the stock’s ability to keep pace with broader market gains.

Top competitor, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) has outpaced NWS, rising 6.5% over the past year and sinking 4.5% over the past six months.

Nevertheless, Wall Street hasn’t lost faith in NWS. News Corp carries a unanimous “Strong Buy” rating from all three analysts covering the stock. The stock’s average price target of $39 suggests a compelling upside of 42.9% from current price levels.