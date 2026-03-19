Is Gen Digital Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN), headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, provides cyber safety solutions for consumers. Valued at $12.7 billion by market cap, the company offers solutions which enables consumers to protect their devices, online privacy, identity, and home networks.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and GEN perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. GEN's strength lies in its powerful brand portfolio (Norton, Avast, LifeLock) and loyal customer base, driving revenue growth and a competitive edge.

Despite its notable strength, GEN slipped 36.1% from its 52-week high of $32.22, achieved on Aug. 13, 2025. Over the past three months, GEN stock has declined 25.7%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of GEN fell 28.7% on a six-month basis and dipped 26% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming DOWI’s six-month marginal losses and 10.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, GEN has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, 2025. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early January, with minor fluctuations.

On Feb. 5, GEN reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 8% in the following trading session. Its revenue stood at $1.2 billion, up 25.8% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 14.3% from the year-ago quarter to $0.64.

GEN’s rival, Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 46.4% downtick on a six-month basis and 22.6% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on GEN’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 10 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $32.67 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 58.7% from current price levels.