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Is Gen Digital Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock
Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN), headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, provides cyber safety solutions for consumers. Valued at $12.7 billion by market cap, the company offers solutions which enables consumers to protect their devices, online privacy, identity, and home networks.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and GEN perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. GEN's strength lies in its powerful brand portfolio (Norton, Avast, LifeLock) and loyal customer base, driving revenue growth and a competitive edge.

Despite its notable strength, GEN slipped 36.1% from its 52-week high of $32.22, achieved on Aug. 13, 2025. Over the past three months, GEN stock has declined 25.7%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4% dip during the same time frame. 

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Shares of GEN fell 28.7% on a six-month basis and dipped 26% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming DOWI’s six-month marginal losses and 10.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, GEN has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, 2025. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early January, with minor fluctuations.

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On Feb. 5, GEN reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 8% in the following trading session. Its revenue stood at $1.2 billion, up 25.8% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 14.3% from the year-ago quarter to $0.64.

GEN’s rival, Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 46.4% downtick on a six-month basis and 22.6% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on GEN’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 10 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $32.67 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 58.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GEN 20.58 -0.44 -2.09%
Gen Digital Inc
ZS 155.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Zscaler Inc
$DOWI 46,225.15 unch unch
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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