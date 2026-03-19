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News Corporation Stock: Is NWSA Underperforming the Communication Services Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

News Corporation (NWSA), headquartered in New York, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services worldwide. Valued at $13.5 billion by market cap, the company delivers news, financial insights, entertainment, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video content through influential publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Times, New York Post, MarketWatch, and more.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and NWSA perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the entertainment industry. NWSA's competitive strengths include its iconic brands, diversified revenue streams, successful digital transformation, and strong financials.

Despite its notable strength, NWSA slipped 23.8% from its 52-week high of $31.61, achieved on Sep. 30, 2025. Over the past three months, NWSA stock has declined 8.1%, underperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC2.4% dip during the same time frame.

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Shares of NWSA fell 20.9% on a six-month basis and dipped 10.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLC’s six-month losses of 4.4% and 18.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, NWSA has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early February. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, 2025.

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On Feb. 5, NWSA shares closed down by 1.9% after reporting its Q2 results. Its revenue stood at $2.3 billion, up 3.5% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 21.2% from the year-ago quarter to $0.40.

NWSA’s rival, Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 3.7% downtick on a six-month basis and 10.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on NWSA’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $35.57 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 47.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NWSA 24.10 -0.24 -0.99%
News Corp Cl A
FOXA 57.65 -0.65 -1.11%
Fox Corp Cl A
XLC 113.66 -1.71 -1.48%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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