Should You Buy Datavault Stock Before March 19?

Datavault AI (DVLT) has been in a sharp uptrend heading into its fourth-quarter results, scheduled for release tomorrow, March 19, before market open. Consensus is for the artificial intelligence (AI) data monetization and analytics firm to report $0.09 a share of loss for its fiscal Q4 — down significantly from the same quarter last year.

Datavault stock is already up about 40% versus last Friday, but there’s reason to believe it will rip higher from here after earnings on Thursday morning.

Technicals Warrant Buying Datavault Stock

DVLT shares enter the fourth-quarter earnings event with a compelling technical setup.

The Nasdaq-listed firm is currently testing its critical 200-day moving average (MA) at the $1.02 level, a threshold that often serves as a launchpad for long-term bullish reversals.

With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at about 65, the stock isn’t “overbought” yet. In other words, there’s still sufficient momentum for a post-earnings breakout.

If Datavault delivers a strong beat, this technical coiling could trigger a sharp rally as DVLT clears key resistance and attracts institutional trend-followers.

Institutions Are Heavily Invested in DVLT Shares

Investors should also note that smart money has already started flowing into Datavault shares.

In recent months, Vanguard has raised its stake in the artificial intelligence company to 11.8 million shares, while State Street and BlackRock now own another 14.1 million combined.

This institutional confidence validates DVLT’s underlying technology and provides much-needed liquidity and stability as it evolves from a speculative startup to a scalable enterprise.

Datavault remains attractive also because its management recently raised its full-year sales outlook to about $39 million — representing a 14x year-over-year increase — and sees that number soaring further to $200 million in its fiscal 2026.

Analysts See Path for Datavault to Trade at $4

Despite its meteoric run since March 13, Maxim Group sees Datavault as significantly undervalued at current levels.

In its latest research note, the investment firm said a growing IP portfolio (now exceeding 70 patents) and a $150 million Bitcoin (BTCUSD) infusion from Scilex could see DVLT stock trading at $4 by the end of 2026.

Maxim’s price target signals potential for a more than 300% rally from here.