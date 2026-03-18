As Strait of Hormuz Closure Raises Energy Prices, Make This 1 Trade Now

June Euro currency futures (E6M26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the June Euro currency futures that prices are trending down and this week hit a 10-month low. Bears have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy is faring better than the Euro zone economy — especially as energy prices have spiked during the Middle East war. This situation is likely to continue in the coming weeks and few months, or longer.

A move in the June Euro currency futures below chart support at 1.1500 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1000 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is lcoated at 1.1700.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):