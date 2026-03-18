Is Northern Trust Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $25.4 billion , Northern Trust Corporation ( NTRS ) provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions to institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates through two main segments: Asset Servicing, which delivers custody, fund administration, and investment-related services to institutional investors, and Wealth Management, which offers trust, investment, and private banking services to individuals and families.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap” stocks, and Northern Trust fits this criterion perfectly. It also provides a wide range of asset management products, including equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments, along with risk management and advisory solutions.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have decreased 13.2% from its 52-week high of $157.60 . NTRS stock has fallen marginally over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 2.3% drop over the same time frame.

NTRS stock has risen marginally on a YTD basis, outpacing NASX’s 3.3% dip. Moreover, shares of Northern Trust have soared 38.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 28.4% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since May 2025. However, it has fallen below its 50-day moving average since March this year.

Shares of Northern Trust jumped over 6% on Jan. 22 after the company reported Q4 2025 results , with EPS of $2.42 and revenue of $2.14 billion, both exceeding the consensus . The upside was driven by robust net interest income of $654.3 million (well above the estimate) and solid servicing fee growth, with trust and investment fees reaching $1.31 billion and asset servicing income rising 23% year-over-year.

In comparison, rival T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ( TROW ) has lagged behind NTRS stock. TROW stock has dropped 13.7% on a YTD basis and 6.3% over the past 52 weeks.