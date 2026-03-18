Is Erie Indemnity Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Erie, Pennsylvania-based Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) serves as the managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers of the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $11.4 billion and provides issuance and renewal services, sales-related services, including agent compensation and sales and advertising support services, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." Erie Indemnity Company fits into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the insurance brokers industry.

ERIE stock reached its 52-week high of $434 on Apr. 15, 2025, and is currently down 43.1% from that peak. The stock has declined 14.5% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which slipped 2.3% during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, the scenario remains the same. ERIE is down nearly 41.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 28.4% return of the NASX over the same period.

ERIE has been trading below its 50 and 200-day moving averages since last year, indicating bearish momentum.

On Feb. 23, ERIE stock dropped 3.4% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings report. The company’s total operating revenue amounted to $951 million and failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. Moreover, ERIE’s adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.21, also missing Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its closest peer in the insurance brokers industry, Brown & Brown, Inc.'s (BRO) shares have declined 43.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming ERIE stock.

Wall Street’s view of ERIE stock is moderately optimistic. Among the three analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.”