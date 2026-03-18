Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Look to Wednesday Following Tuesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock
Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock

Live cattle futures closed $1.45 to $1.97 in the green on the St. Patrick’s Day close. Open interest was up 472 contracts. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week. Last week settled in at $234-236. Feeder cattle futures were in rally mode on Tuesday, with gains of $4.32 to $5.22. OI was down 1,196 contracts, suggesting some short covering. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.30 to $357.05 on March 13. The Monday OKC Feeder cattle auction saw sales on 4,305 head sold, with sales 10-15 higher on feeders and calves up $10-20 for steers and $5-15 for heifers.

The Tuesday update from APHIS on New World Screwworm south of the border showed 1,025 active cases in Mexico. Of that, 28 are in the bordering state of Tamaulipas

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $6.59. Choice boxes were up 65 cents to $403.31, while Select was $2.21 higher to $396.72. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 109,000 head, with the week to date total at 207,000 head. That is down 4,000 head from last week and 30,219 head from the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.225, up $1.975,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.700, up $1.825,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.325, up $1.650,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.800, up $4.350,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.800, up $4.950,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $350.625, up $5.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 231.325s unch unch
Live Cattle
LEM26 233.700s unch unch
Live Cattle
LEJ26 235.225s unch unch
Live Cattle
GFJ26 354.800s unch unch
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 359.800s unch unch
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 350.625s unch unch
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
Stop Fighting Time Decay: How Credit Spreads Change the Game for Options Traders
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Broke Through Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted as Oil Prices Resume Advance After Iran Strikes, FOMC Meeting in Focus
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
NVIDIA Just Announced NemoClaw to Make OpenClaw Safer as ‘Lobster’ AI Agent Craze Raises Security Alarms
Trader wins big by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
This Microsoft Stock Bear Call Spread Could Net 14% in 4 Weeks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot