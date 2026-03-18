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Is United Airlines Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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United Airlines Holdings Inc logo-by fifg via Shutterstock
United Airlines Holdings Inc logo-by fifg via Shutterstock

Chicago, Illinois-based United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) owns and manages airlines that transports people and cargos serving customers worldwide. With a market cap of $29.2 billion,  the company also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and UAL perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the airlines industry. UAL's extensive route network, strategic hubs, and loyalty program drive its competitive edge in global aviation, facilitating high-volume international and long-haul flights. 

Despite its notable strength, UAL slipped 21.8% from its 52-week high of $119.21, achieved on Jan. 7. Over the past three months, UAL stock has declined 15.5%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 2% dip during the same time frame. 

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Shares of UAL fell 11.7% on a six-month basis, underperforming DOWI’s six-month gains of 1.8%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 26.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s solid 13% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, UAL has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early March. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late February.

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UAL's recent underperformance is attributed to the Middle East conflict, which drove up jet fuel costs and lowered travel demand.

On Jan. 20, UAL shares closed down more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $15.40 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $15.38 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $3.10 beat analyst estimates by 5.4%. 

UAL’s rival, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has taken the lead over the stock, with 10.2% gains on a six-month basis and 38.3% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on UAL’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $134.40 suggests a notable potential upside of 44.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UAL 92.30 -0.89 -0.96%
United Airlines Holdings Inc
$DOWI 46,993.26 unch unch
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DAL 64.58 -0.25 -0.39%
Delta Air Lines Inc

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