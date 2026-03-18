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Oklo Just Scored an NRC License. Should You Buy OKLO Stock Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock
Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock

Oklo (OKLO) stock inched higher on Tuesday after the company said its subsidiary Atomic Alchemy has received its first-ever materials license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

At its intraday peak, OKLO was seen trading above its 20-day moving average (MA), indicating a potential shift in short-term momentum from bearish to bullish. 

Despite today’s gains, OKLO shares remain down over 40% versus their January high. 

www.barchart.com

Why NRC License Is a Major Positive for OKLO Stock

The NRC license is a watershed moment for OKLO stock as it validates the company’s path toward commercial isotope production. 

Specifically, this materials license enables the NYSE-listed firm to handle and process isotopes at its Idaho Radiochemistry Laboratory. 

While OKLO is primarily known for its Aurora power plants, this approval unlocks an immediate, secondary revenue stream in the medical and industrial isotope market. 

By proving it can navigate the NRC’s rigorous safety and security standards, the company based out of Santa Clara, California, has de-risked its regulatory profile, boosting institutional confidence in its ability to eventually license its larger power reactors. 

Why Else Are OKLO Shares Worth Owning in 2026?

While OKLO reported a wider-than-expected per-share loss of $0.27 for its fourth financial quarter (Q4) today, the underlying details remain significantly positive for long-term investors. 

The company finished 2025 with a fortress balance sheet, boasting over $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents, which provides a multi-year runway for data center deployment. 

As of early 2026, the nuclear energy firm has established a remarkable 18GW pipeline that includes a number of high-density users like Meta Platforms (META)

It’s partly why options traders are currently pricing in significant upside in OKLO shares. 

According to Barchart, contracts expiring mid-June have the upper price set at about $70, signaling the company’s share price could climb another 30% over the next three months. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Oklo

Wall Street analysts seem to share options traders’ optimism on OKLO stock as well. 

The consensus rating on this nuclear-tech firm sits at “Moderate Buy” currently with the mean target of about $108 indicating potential upside of nearly 80% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 620.99 -1.67 -0.27%
Meta Platforms Inc
OKLO 60.33 -0.20 -0.33%
Oklo Inc

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