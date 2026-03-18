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Regions Financial Stock: Is RF Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Regions Financial Corp_ office-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Regions Financial Corp_ office-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $21.9 billion, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a prominent regional bank holding company that provides a broad range of retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. Headquartered in Birmingham, Regions operates primarily across the Southern and Midwestern United States, serving individuals, small businesses, and large corporate clients.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RF perfectly fits that description. Regions Financial is a regionally dominant commercial bank leveraging strong deposits and lending relationships to generate steady, interest-driven earnings.

RF shares slipped 19.3% from their 52-week high of $31.53, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, RF stock has declined 7.7%, compared to the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF9.3% drop during the same stretch. 

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In the longer term, shares of RF plunged 5.5% over the past six months and climbed 18.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLF, which gained marginally over 52 weeks and dipped 8.4% over the past six months. 

To confirm the bearish trend, RF has recently slipped below its 200-day moving average and has been trading under its 50-day moving average since the end of February.  

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Shares of Regions Financial fell more than 5% on Feb. 27, alongside a broad selloff in banking and credit-related stocks, as the collapse of a UK private lender heightened investor concerns about rising loan defaults. 

In the competitive arena of regional banks, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) has trailed behind RF, with 17.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are skeptical of RF’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $30.89 suggests a potential upside of 21.4% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.56 +0.26 +0.53%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
RF 25.45 +0.12 +0.47%
Regions Financial Corp
PNC 203.92 +3.17 +1.58%
PNC Bank

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