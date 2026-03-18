Is Domino's Pizza Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is a global quick-service restaurant leader that operates a predominantly franchise-based model, generating revenue through royalties, franchise fees, and its vertically integrated supply chain.

The company commands a market cap of $13.2 billion, securing its place in the “large-cap” arena, a territory reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. With a presence in over 90 countries and a strong focus on digital ordering and delivery efficiency, the company has positioned itself as a technology-driven food delivery platform.

Despite the notable feat, it is currently trading 20.6% below its 52-week high of $499.08. The stock has dropped 9.6% over the last three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 2% decline during the same time frame.

Even long-term figures echo this softness. DPZ stock has plunged 11.9% over the past 52 weeks and 9.6% over the past six months, far behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 13% and 1.8% gains, respectively.

Domino’s has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-September and has recently slipped below its 50-day moving average, reinforcing a bearish trend.

On Feb. 23, Domino’s Pizza released its Q4 FY2025 results, sending its shares up 4.1% as investors reacted positively to strong top-line performance and steady global expansion. The company reported revenue of $1.54 billion, up 6.4% year over year, with operating income rising 8% to $295.7 million and net income rising 7.2% to $181.6 million. While its EPS of $5.35 slightly missed expectations, underlying business momentum remained solid, supported by 4.9% global retail sales growth, including a 3.7% increase in U.S. same-store sales. Domino’s also added approximately 392 net new stores during the quarter, reinforcing its expansion strategy.

DPZ’s top rival Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) plunged 6.5% over 52 weeks but gained 16.1% over the past six months, outpacing DPZ.

Among 30 analysts, the consensus rating stands at a “Moderate Buy,” and the average price target of $482.24 signals 21.7% potential upside from current levels.