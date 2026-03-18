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Is Domino's Pizza Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Dominos Pizza Inc storefront by-KathyDewar via iStock
Dominos Pizza Inc storefront by-KathyDewar via iStock

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is a global quick-service restaurant leader that operates a predominantly franchise-based model, generating revenue through royalties, franchise fees, and its vertically integrated supply chain. 

The company commands a market cap of $13.2 billion, securing its place in the “large-cap” arena, a territory reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. With a presence in over 90 countries and a strong focus on digital ordering and delivery efficiency, the company has positioned itself as a technology-driven food delivery platform.

Despite the notable feat, it is currently trading 20.6% below its 52-week high of $499.08. The stock has dropped 9.6% over the last three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI2% decline during the same time frame.

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Even long-term figures echo this softness. DPZ stock has plunged 11.9% over the past 52 weeks and 9.6% over the past six months, far behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 13% and 1.8% gains, respectively. 

Domino’s has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-September and has recently slipped below its 50-day moving average, reinforcing a bearish trend. 

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On Feb. 23, Domino’s Pizza released its Q4 FY2025 results, sending its shares up 4.1% as investors reacted positively to strong top-line performance and steady global expansion. The company reported revenue of $1.54 billion, up 6.4% year over year, with operating income rising 8% to $295.7 million and net income rising 7.2% to $181.6 million. While its EPS of $5.35 slightly missed expectations, underlying business momentum remained solid, supported by 4.9% global retail sales growth, including a 3.7% increase in U.S. same-store sales. Domino’s also added approximately 392 net new stores during the quarter, reinforcing its expansion strategy. 

DPZ’s top rival Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCOplunged 6.5% over 52 weeks but gained 16.1% over the past six months, outpacing DPZ.

Among 30 analysts, the consensus rating stands at a “Moderate Buy,” and the average price target of $482.24 signals 21.7% potential upside from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ARCO 7.87 +0.08 +1.03%
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc
$DOWI 46,993.26 unch unch
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DPZ 396.18 +3.91 +1.00%
Domino's Pizza Inc

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