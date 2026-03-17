How Is Corpay's Stock Performance Compared to Other Digital Payment Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $21.7 billion, Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) is a payments company based in Atlanta, Georgia, that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay their expenses.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CPAY fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. The company specializes in corporate payment solutions, including accounts payable (AP) automation, cross-border payments, and commercial card programs.
This fintech company has slipped 16.9% from its 52-week high of $361.99, reached on Feb. 10. Shares of CPAY have declined 2.1% over the past three months, outperforming the Amplify Digital Payments ETF’s (IPAY) 15.6% drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, in the longer term, CPAY has dropped 13% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing IPAY’s 18.1% fall over the same time frame. On a YTD basis, shares of CPAY are up marginally, compared to IPAY’s 15.1% loss.
To confirm its bearish trend, CPAY has started trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-March.
On Feb. 4, CPAY delivered impressive Q4 results, prompting its shares to surge 11.6% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue increased nearly 21% year-over-year to $1.25 billion, with organic growth of approximately 11%. Its adjusted EPS rose 13% from the year-ago quarter to $6.04, also surpassing estimates. The performance pointed to strong underlying demand, particularly in the corporate payments segment, which delivered 16% organic growth despite facing a roughly 200-basis-point drag from lower interest rates.
CPAY has outpaced its rival, Global Payments Inc. (GPN), which dropped 24.1% over the past 52 weeks and 6.2% on a YTD basis.
Given CPAY’s recent outperformance relative to its industry peers, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $389.14 suggests a 29.6% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.