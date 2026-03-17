How Is Corpay's Stock Performance Compared to Other Digital Payment Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $21.7 billion , Corpay, Inc. ( CPAY ) is a payments company based in Atlanta, Georgia, that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay their expenses.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CPAY fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. The company specializes in corporate payment solutions, including accounts payable (AP) automation, cross-border payments, and commercial card programs.

This fintech company has slipped 16.9% from its 52-week high of $361.99 , reached on Feb. 10. Shares of CPAY have declined 2.1% over the past three months, outperforming the Amplify Digital Payments ETF’s ( IPAY ) 15.6% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, CPAY has dropped 13% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing IPAY’s 18.1% fall over the same time frame. On a YTD basis, shares of CPAY are up marginally, compared to IPAY’s 15.1% loss.

To confirm its bearish trend, CPAY has started trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-March.

On Feb. 4, CPAY delivered impressive Q4 results, prompting its shares to surge 11.6% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue increased nearly 21% year-over-year to $1.25 billion, with organic growth of approximately 11%. Its adjusted EPS rose 13% from the year-ago quarter to $6.04, also surpassing estimates. The performance pointed to strong underlying demand, particularly in the corporate payments segment, which delivered 16% organic growth despite facing a roughly 200-basis-point drag from lower interest rates.

CPAY has outpaced its rival, Global Payments Inc. ( GPN ), which dropped 24.1% over the past 52 weeks and 6.2% on a YTD basis.