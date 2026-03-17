1 Hidden-Gem Stock to Buy If You’re Bullish on AI Infrastructure

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a premier American networking systems and software provider that serves as a vital architect of the world’s high-capacity digital infrastructure. The company specializes in optical and packet networking, enabling service providers and hyperscale cloud giants to transmit massive amounts of data at lightning speeds. Its industry-leading WaveLogic technology powers roughly 85% of the world’s largest service providers, making it a cornerstone of the modern internet and the burgeoning AI era.

Based in Hanover, Maryland, and founded in 1992, Ciena is a global enterprise with over 9,000 employees and a presence in more than 35 countries.

Ciena Stock Surges

Ciena has experienced a monumental surge over the past year, reflecting its critical role in the AI networking super-cycle. As of March, CIEN stock has a staggering 467% gain over the last 52 weeks. While the stock saw significant volatility following its March 5 earnings report, initially slipping 12% due to conservative guidance, it quickly rebounded with a 14% gain over the last five days.

Compared to the broader S&P 500 Information Technology Index ($SRIT), Ciena has significantly outperformed, driven by a record $7 billion backlog and its inclusion in major indices like the Bloomberg 500.

Ciena Tops Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Ciena delivered a blockbuster performance, reporting record revenue of $1.43 billion, a 33% year-over-year (YoY) increase that comfortably beat market expectations. The company achieved an adjusted EPS of $1.35, more than doubling the $0.64 reported in the same period last year and significantly surpassing the $1.17 analyst consensus.

This growth was supercharged by the Optical Networking segment, which grew over 40% as cloud providers and hyperscalers scrambled to upgrade data center interconnects for AI workloads. Ciena's financial discipline was evident in its 17.9% adjusted operating margin, which expanded from 12.3% a year ago. The company ended the quarter with a robust $1.4 billion cash balance and generated $228 million in operating cash flow.

Looking ahead, management raised its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to between $5.9 billion and $6.3 billion, signaling 28% growth at the midpoint. CEO Gary Smith noted that demand for the company’s 1.6T WaveLogic 6 solutions is "unprecedented," with a record order book that ensures durable momentum through 2027 despite ongoing global supply chain constraints.

Cien Named Top Pick by Analyst

TD Cowen has named Ciena a "Top Pick" with a “Buy” rating, identifying the company as a critical player in the global AI infrastructure boom. Analysts believe Ciena is uniquely positioned to benefit from the massive expansion of data centers, specifically through its leadership in Datacenter Interconnect (DCI), the technology that links massive data facilities together to handle intense AI workloads.

A key factor in this bullish outlook is Ciena's technological edge. While traditionally known for serving telecom providers, Ciena has successfully shifted toward "hyperscalers" like Google and Microsoft, with cloud-related revenue now making up 32% of its business. The brokerage also highlighted Ciena’s recent Nubis acquisition, which allows the company to provide connectivity inside data centers, not just between them.

Despite the stock trading at a higher price than usual, TD Cowen argues that Ciena's "clean" growth story and lack of major obstacles make it one of the most durable investments in the AI networking space.

Should You Buy CIEN Stock?

Ciena presents a compelling case as a high-performance alternative to the more crowded chipmaker trades. While its current mean price target of $332.19 suggests an 8.5% technical downside, this figure often lags the rapid fundamental shifts occurring in the optical networking sector. With 10 "Strong Buy" ratings and its new status as a "Top Pick" at TD Cowen, the bullish argument hinges on Ciena's "clean" exposure to the AI super-cycle.

For investors who believe that the massive build-out of data centers will continue to drive unprecedented demand for high-speed fiber connectivity, Ciena offers a durable, research-driven way to play the AI revolution without the priced-for-perfection risk associated with major semiconductor giants.