Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Nvidia Stock Is Treading Water Below Its 50-Day Moving Average as GTC 2026 Kicks Off. How to Play It Here

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) shares are inching up ahead of the company’s annual GTC conference, where its chief executive, Jensen Huang, is delivering a keynote address. At the time of writing, NVDA is trading just below its 50-day moving average (MA) at the $185 level — a decisive break above which could accelerate bullish momentum in the near term. 

Versus its year-to-date low, Nvidia stock is currently up about 7%.

www.barchart.com

Why Does the GTC Conference Matter for Nvidia Stock

The annual GTC conference is often dubbed the “Woodstock of AI” — and for good reason, too. 

In 2026, investors are laser-focused on the roadmap for the Vera Rubin architecture, the successor to Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, which promises to redefine inference capabilities. 

NVDA shares are extending gains this morning as GTC has historically served as a platform for the artificial intelligence titan to showcase its full-stack dominance, spanning from chips to the CUDA software ecosystem. 

If Huang offers concrete timelines for the Rubin ramp today or announces new enterprise-grade AI factories, it may provide the fundamental spark needed to drive the firm’s stock price above its current technical resistance. 

Morgan Stanley Recommends Buying NVDA Shares

Heading into the GTC conference, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reinstated Nvidia as his top semiconductor pick — maintaining an “Overweight” rating and a $260 price target. 

According to Moore, hyperscaler demand is locked in through 2026, with clients increasingly shifting focus toward the upcoming Rubin platform.  

In his research note, Moore dubbed the current price a “surprisingly good entry point,” noting the market is underestimating NVDA’s dominant 85% share and long-term earnings durability. 

Despite the recent surge, Nvidia shares’ relative strength index (14-day) sits at about 50 at the time of writing, reinforcing that the upward momentum is not near exhaustion yet. 

Nvidia Remains a Wall Street Darling in 2026

Other Wall Street analysts agree with Moore’s constructive view on Nvidia for the remainder of 2026 as well. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on NVDA stock sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean target of roughly $266 indicating potential upside of more than 45% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 183.22 +2.97 +1.65%
Nvidia Corp

Most Popular News

Bear market by Champc vi iStock 1
How the Microsoft Stock Correction Created a $4K Options Opportunity
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
This One Number Has Investors Excited About Oracle Stock. Can ORCL Reach $400?
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 3
Where are Crude Oil Prices Heading?
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 4
3 Key Things Analysts Are Watching for Nvidia Stock Before GTC 2026
Dominos Pizza Inc storefront by-KathyDewar via iStock 5
Domino's Pizza Stock Still Looks Cheap - The Best DPZ Stock and Options Plays Here for Value Investors
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot