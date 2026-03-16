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Cotton Rallying on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash
Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash

Cotton futures are trading with 158 to 255 gains so far on Monday. Crude oil is down $3.19 to $95.51, with the US dollar index down $0.362 to $100.00. 

US Treasury Secretary Bessent and Chinese counterparts met this weekend in Paris to prep for the meeting between President Trump and President Xi later this month. Following the meeting it was noted that China was open to buying more US ag goods, specifically more non-soybean row crops, i.e. possibly cotton.

CFTC data from Friday afternoon showed a total of 6,183 contracts cut from the managed money net short position in cotton futures and options. They took that net short to 66,754 contracts in the week ending on March 10. 

The Seam showed sales on 4,207 bales on Friday, averaging 59.31 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points on March 13 at 75.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/13, with the certified stocks level at 116,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points on Thursday to 51.50 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  is at 68.38, up 253 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 70.23, up 234 points,

Oct 26 Cotton  is at 71.19, up 158 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 70.06s +2.17 +3.20%
Cotton #2
CTK26 68.19s +2.34 +3.55%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

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