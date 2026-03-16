Is Datadog Stock Outperforming the Dow?

New York-based Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $43.9 billion, the company’s products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, observability pipelines, synthetics, real user monitoring, product analytics, and more.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." DDOG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry.

However, DDOG stock is down 38.3% from its 52-week high of $201.69 touched on Nov. 11, 2025. Moreover, Datadog stock has been on a downward trajectory lately, declining 14.7% over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average ($DOWI), which declined 3.9% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario changes. Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has rallied 26.2%, comfortably beating the DOWI’s 14.1% gain.

DDOG has traded below its 200-day moving average since January, signaling that the broader trend remains bearish. However, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since last week, which may signal a short-term bullish trend.

On Feb. 10, DDOG stock surged 13.7% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew nearly 29% from the prior year’s quarter to $953.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.59, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

More recently, on March 4, the company’s shares grew around 6% following its announcement of its strategic focus on cloud migration and growth driven by artificial intelligence. DDOG plans to expand its platform into security and AI-native capabilities, and investors were quite pleased to receive a positive signal about the company’s future in this AI-driven world.

When stacked against its peer, Strategy Inc (MSTR), DDOG has outperformed comfortably. Over the past year, MSTR stock has tanked 47%.

Adding to that, sentiment on DDOG remains highly optimistic. Among the 43 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $183.89 suggests 47.7% upside potential from current price levels.