Cattle Rallying Back on Friday with Cash Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Brown and white cow by Frans Ruiter via Unsplash
Brown and white cow by Frans Ruiter via Unsplash

Live cattle are trading with $4 to $5.25 gains so far on Friday. The Friday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $242-243 sales on 761 of the 1,602 head offered. Cash trade has picked up to $240-241 in the north and $242-245 in the south.  Feeder cattle futures are up $7 to $7.95 in the front months so far on the Thursday session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 59 cents to $375.16 on February 4. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $6.06. Choice boxes were up $2.66 to $369.91, while Select was $3.48 higher at $363.85. USDA reported federally inspected cattle slaughter at 114,000 head for Thursday, with the weekly total at 450,000 head. That is 14,000 head above last week but 23,336 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.500, up $5.250,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.650, up $5.050,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.850, up $4.650,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $371.900, up $7.825

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $368.450, up $7.950

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $363.625, up $7.425


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 233.250 +1.050 +0.45%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 236.825 +1.225 +0.52%
Live Cattle
LEG26 237.250 +2.000 +0.85%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 362.375 +1.875 +0.52%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 367.775 +3.700 +1.02%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 356.725 +0.525 +0.15%
Feeder Cattle

