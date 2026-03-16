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Is Dow Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Dow Inc logo and money -by rafapress via Shutterstock
Dow Inc logo and money -by rafapress via Shutterstock

Based in Midland, Michigan, Dow Inc. (DOW) is a leading materials-science and chemical company that supplies plastics, resins, coatings, and specialty chemicals to industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and consumer goods. With a market capitalization of $26.3 billion, it provides materials science solutions, spanning Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DOW fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the materials sector. With a global footprint and diversified product portfolio, Dow focuses on materials innovation, performance, and sustainability, providing foundational solutions that underpin thousands of end-products worldwide.

Its shares currently trade roughly 3.1% below their 52-week high of $37.80. In the past three months, the stock has surged 52.8%, significantly outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX4.7% fall during the same period.

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Looking over a broader horizon, Dow has gained 1.1% over the past 52 weeks and 46.3% over the past six months. By comparison, $NASX has climbed 27.8% in the past year and has plunged marginally over the past six months.  

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the end of Jan and over its 50-day moving average since late November, reinforcing an uptrend.  

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On Mar. 12, shares of Dow jumped more than 6% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” and sharply raised its price target to $40 from $28, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s outlook. The upgrade reflected Citi’s view that Dow offers “asymmetric upside risk,” particularly as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East threaten to disrupt global petrochemical supply chains. 

In the basic materials industry, top rival Celanese Corporation (CE) has surged 8.8% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing Dow. 

The stock has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts in coverage, and it currently trades above the mean price target of $34.47.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CE 57.74 -1.86 -3.12%
Celanese Corp
$NASX 22,105.36 -206.62 -0.93%
Nasdaq Composite
DOW 36.62 -0.96 -2.55%
Dow Inc

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