Joby Aviation Just Scored a Major Department of Transportation Win. Should You Buy JOBY Stock Now?

While electric air taxis have been a lofty goal in the transportation space, the industry appears to be taking a step forward in making this concept a reality. Joby Aviation (JOBY) recently reached a milestone, as the company was chosen to be part of a U.S. Department of Transportation initiative to advance the commercialization of advanced air mobility solutions.

This initiative, which allows companies to test electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in a real-world setting before receiving certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will be a crucial step toward bringing the technology into the mainstream. Here's what investors should know.

About Joby Aviation Stock

Joby Aviation is an electric aircraft developer based in Santa Cruz, California. The company aims to develop eVTOL aircraft and create a network of air taxis, effectively allowing people to travel across cities quickly while keeping the environment quiet. With a current market capitalization of approximately $9.3 billion, Joby is one of the most prominent eVTOL firms working toward bringing this technology to market.

JOBY stock has fluctuated significantly, reflecting both the enthusiasm and uncertainty surrounding this new eVTOL industry segment. JOBY stock has ranged between $4.96 and $20.95 in the past 52 weeks, most recently trading near $10 per share. While the stock has gained slightly in recent weeks — up 1.3% in the past five days — JOBY is still well off the highs seen just a year ago, reflecting the cautious attitude investors are taking toward this early-stage aviation technology.

In terms of valuation, JOBY stock is significantly more expensive than traditional aerospace companies, with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 168.6 times. Clearly, investors are valuing the firm based on potential, not its current financial results. While the company is not yet profitable — making a traditional price-to-earnings ratio impossible — investors are assessing the company on its potential to be a leader in this new form of transportation.

Unlike many traditional aviation companies, Joby does not pay a dividend, with the company focused on investing in aircraft development, certification, and manufacturing.

Joby Aviation Reports Progress on FAA Certification and Expansion

Joby Aviation released its fourth-quarter 2025 results in February, announcing what it characterized as “record progress” toward FAA certification. The company gained 18 points in the fourth stage of the FAA’s type certification process, indicating that the FAA is moving forward in evaluating Joby's aviation technology.

Another positive indicator is that Joby now has FAA-conforming aircraft in production for the Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) process. These aircraft are required to be certified by the FAA before the final stage in the process, so the fact that they are now in production points to things advancing well.

The company has also outlined its ambitious plans for commercialization. The company plans to carry its first passengers in Dubai in 2026 and start early operations in the U.S. through the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). At the same time, the company is also gearing up for scaling its operations, with Joby recently announcing an agreement to acquire a manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio. The facility is more than 700,000 square feet and expected to produce up to “four aircraft per month in 2027.”

From a financial perspective, Joby is well capitalized for an early-stage aerospace company. The firm ended Q4 with $1.4 billion in cash and short-term investments and received an additional $1.2 billion in funding in early 2026. Accordingly, Joby has significant runway as it continues to develop aircraft and build out its manufacturing capabilities.

Finally, Joby is not only working on its passenger aircraft but also exploring other opportunities in emerging technologies. The company recently demonstrated a hybrid turbine-electric autonomous aircraft and has entered a partnership with L3Harris Technologies (LHX).

What Do Analysts Expect for Joby Aviation Stock?

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about the long-term prospects of JOBY stock but overall have a “Hold” consensus rating. The average price target is $11.94, implying a potential gain of 23% from current levels. The highest price target is set at $18, while the lowest price target is set at $6.