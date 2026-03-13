How Is Fortive's Stock Performance Compared to Other Infrastructure Development Stocks?

Fortive Corporation (FTV) is a global industrial technology company specializing in software, products, and services for testing, measurement, and automation across sectors such as manufacturing and utilities. Headquartered in Everett, Washington, the company emphasizes innovative solutions to enhance productivity and safety.

Fortive essentially supports U.S. infrastructure through automation and measurement tools for construction and industrial projects. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, which makes it a “big-cap” stock.

Fortive’s shares reached a 52-week low of $46.34 in August 2025, but are up 18.5% from that level. Broader sector weaknesses amid tariff pressure have raised investor concerns about Fortive’s stock. Over the past three months, the stock has dropped marginally. On the other hand, the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) has gained 2.9% over the same period.

Over the past 52 weeks, Fortive’s stock has declined 25.7%, while the U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF is up 33.1% over the same period. This year, the stock has dropped marginally, while the PAVE ETF has risen 5.7%. The stock has recently dropped (since mid-March) below the 50-day moving average and is currently hovering near its 200-day moving average.

On Feb. 4, Fortive announced its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025, and the company’s stock rose 10.6% intraday that day. Its results were better than what Street analysts had expected. Fortive’s revenue increased by 4.6% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.12 billion, while its adjusted EPS for the quarter increased by 12.5% YOY to $0.90 on a diluted basis.

Fortive revealed that it remains focused on its “Accelerated” strategy, which targets profitable organic growth acceleration, fueled by FBS Amplified, disciplined capital allocation, and a commitment to investor trust. For fiscal 2026, analysts project EPS to surge 8.9% annually to $2.95, followed by 6.4% growth to $3.14 in fiscal 2027.

We compare Fortive’s performance with that of another scientific and technical instruments stock, Coherent Corp. (COHR), which has gained 258.4% over the past 52 weeks and 30.7% year-to-date. Therefore, Fortive has been the clear underperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are tepid on Fortive’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 20 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $60.88 implies a 10.9% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $70 indicates a 27.5% upside.