Is Cardinal Health Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Cardinal Health, Inc_ logo on building by- JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $51.6 billion , Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH ) is a healthcare services and products company that operates in the United States and internationally. The company distributes branded and generic pharmaceuticals, specialty drugs, and over-the-counter healthcare products while providing supply chain and pharmacy management services to hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, and other healthcare providers.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Cardinal Health fits this criterion perfectly. It operates through two main segments: Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, and Global Medical Products and Distribution, while also manufacturing and distributing a wide range of medical and surgical products.

Shares of the prescription drug distributor have declined 5.4% from its 52-week high of $233.60 . CAH stock has increased 11% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 3.7% drop over the same time frame.

CAH stock is up 7.1% on a YTD basis, outpacing Dow Jones' 2.9% decrease. Longer term, shares of Cardinal Health have surged 74.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 12.9% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Cardinal Health jumped 9.8% on Feb. 5 after the company reported strong Q2 2026 results , with revenue rising 19% year-over-year to $65.6 billion and adjusted EPS surged 36% to $2.63. The rally was also driven by strong segment performance, particularly Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions revenue growing 19% to $60.7 billion and profit rising 29% to $687 million, alongside Global Medical Products and Distribution profit jumping 106% to $37 million.

Additionally, investor sentiment improved after the company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.15 - $10.35 (23% - 26% growth).

In comparison, rival McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) has outpaced CAH stock on a YTD basis, with MCK stock gaining 15.1% . However, MCK stock has soared 47.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind CAH stock.