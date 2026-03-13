Is Veralto Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $22.2 billion , Veralto Corporation ( VLTO ) provides water analytics, water treatment, and product quality solutions for various industries. It operates through two main segments: Water Quality (WQ), which focuses on technologies and services for measuring, analyzing, and treating water, and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI), which delivers marking, coding, packaging design, and color management solutions.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Veralto fits this criterion perfectly. The company serves sectors such as municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial manufacturing through brands like Hach, Trojan Technologies, Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company have decreased 18.9% from its 52-week high of $110.11 . Veralto’s shares have fallen 9.1% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 3.8% decline over the same time frame.

VLTO stock is down 10% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 4% dip. In the longer term, shares of the water and product quality services provider have declined 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 26.4% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late September 2025. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day average since late October last year.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.04 on Feb. 3, shares of VLTO tumbled 6.2% the next day. Investors were also disappointed by 2026 guidance , with Q1 adjusted EPS projected at $0.97 - $1.01 and full-year EPS of $4.10 - $4.20, which signaled slower sequential growth. Further weighing on sentiment were forecasts for flat-to-low single-digit core sales growth early in 2026 and only ~25 basis points of margin expansion, falling short of expectations for stronger acceleration despite the earnings beat.

In comparison, VLTO stock has lagged behind its rival, Federal Signal Corporation ( FSS ). FSS stock has declined 1.6% on a YTD basis and increased 35.3% over the past 52 weeks.