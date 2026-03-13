Is Veralto Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $22.2 billion, Veralto Corporation (VLTO) provides water analytics, water treatment, and product quality solutions for various industries. It operates through two main segments: Water Quality (WQ), which focuses on technologies and services for measuring, analyzing, and treating water, and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI), which delivers marking, coding, packaging design, and color management solutions.
Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Veralto fits this criterion perfectly. The company serves sectors such as municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial manufacturing through brands like Hach, Trojan Technologies, Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone.
Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company have decreased 18.9% from its 52-week high of $110.11. Veralto’s shares have fallen 9.1% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.8% decline over the same time frame.
VLTO stock is down 10% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 4% dip. In the longer term, shares of the water and product quality services provider have declined 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 26.4% return over the same time frame.
Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late September 2025. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day average since late October last year.
Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.04 on Feb. 3, shares of VLTO tumbled 6.2% the next day. Investors were also disappointed by 2026 guidance, with Q1 adjusted EPS projected at $0.97 - $1.01 and full-year EPS of $4.10 - $4.20, which signaled slower sequential growth. Further weighing on sentiment were forecasts for flat-to-low single-digit core sales growth early in 2026 and only ~25 basis points of margin expansion, falling short of expectations for stronger acceleration despite the earnings beat.
In comparison, VLTO stock has lagged behind its rival, Federal Signal Corporation (FSS). FSS stock has declined 1.6% on a YTD basis and increased 35.3% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. VLTO stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 18 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $109.19 is a premium of 21.6% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.