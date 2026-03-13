Barchart.com
Is NetApp Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Netapp Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography vis iStock
San Jose, California-based NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) provides a range of enterprise software, systems, and services that customers use to transform their data infrastructures. Valued at $19.3 billion by market cap, the company's storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and NTAP perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. NetApp's Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud segments help it cater to diverse customer needs and adapt to market shifts. 

Despite its notable strength, NTAP slipped 23.5% from its 52-week high of $126.66, achieved on Sep. 19, 2025. Over the past three months, NTAP stock has declined 16.2%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.8% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of NTAP fell 9.5% on a YTD basis but climbed 6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 4% and 26.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, NTAP has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late October, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

On Feb. 26, NTAP shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.12 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.07. The company’s revenue was $1.71 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.69 billion. NetApp expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.92 to $8.02, and revenue ranging from $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion.

In the competitive arena of software - infrastructure, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has lagged behind NTAP, with an 18.3% downtick on a YTD basis and 5.5% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on NTAP’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $118.81 suggests a 22.6% potential upside from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NTAP 98.72 +1.79 +1.85%
Netapp Inc
$NASX 22,483.98 +172.00 +0.77%
Nasdaq Composite
ORCL 159.07 -0.09 -0.06%
Oracle Corp

