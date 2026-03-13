Is NetApp Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

San Jose, California-based NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) provides a range of enterprise software, systems, and services that customers use to transform their data infrastructures. Valued at $19.3 billion by market cap, the company's storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and NTAP perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. NetApp's Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud segments help it cater to diverse customer needs and adapt to market shifts.
Despite its notable strength, NTAP slipped 23.5% from its 52-week high of $126.66, achieved on Sep. 19, 2025. Over the past three months, NTAP stock has declined 16.2%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.8% losses during the same time frame.
Shares of NTAP fell 9.5% on a YTD basis but climbed 6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 4% and 26.4% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, NTAP has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late October, 2025, with slight fluctuations.
On Feb. 26, NTAP shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.12 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.07. The company’s revenue was $1.71 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.69 billion. NetApp expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.92 to $8.02, and revenue ranging from $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion.
In the competitive arena of software - infrastructure, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has lagged behind NTAP, with an 18.3% downtick on a YTD basis and 5.5% gains over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on NTAP’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $118.81 suggests a 22.6% potential upside from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.