Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Analysts Think This Hard-Hit Digital Asset Treasury Stock Can Gain 33% from Here

Aditya Raghunath - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay

Bitcoin’s (BTCUSD) brutal slide from its October 2025 peak near $126,000 to roughly $70,000 by early March 2026 hurt many investors. But one Wall Street firm thinks it has found an opportunity buried in that wreckage.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Strive (ASST) with a “Buy” rating and a $12 price target on March 11. With shares trading around $9.32 that afternoon, the target implies roughly 30% upside.

www.barchart.com

The firm also slapped a “Buy” on Strategy (MSTR) with a $175 target. But it’s Strive, the younger, lesser-known name, that may carry the most room to run.

What Strive Does and Why the Bitcoin Crash Matters

Strive is a Dallas-based digital asset treasury company, or DATCO. That means its core mission is to accumulate Bitcoin and grow its Bitcoin per share over time. Think of it as a company that uses its balance sheet like a BTC savings vehicle.

Strive became a publicly traded company in September 2025, after completing a reverse merger with Asset Entities Inc. It was the first publicly traded Bitcoin treasury asset management firm of its kind.

The October-to-March BTC selloff hit DATCOs hard. As Bitcoin fell more than 45%, the “mNAV premiums,” the premium investors pay for DATCO shares relative to the underlying Bitcoin held, compressed sharply. In plain terms, the stock got cheaper relative to what the company actually owns.

B. Riley analyst Fedor Shabalin called this a “stress test” for the DATCO model. He believes the industry is now at an inflection point.

The Bull Case for Strive Stock

Shabalin outlined two key developments he believes will define the next chapter for DATCOs.

  • The first is digital credit. Strive recently issued a preferred stock instrument called SATA, which currently pays a 12.75% annual dividend rate, after a 25-basis-point increase announced March 11, according to a company statement. Strive has also built up enough reserves to cover 18 months of SATA dividend payments. At current prices, its combined holdings of Bitcoin, cash, and preferred stock cover over 19 years of SATA’s interest obligations.
  • The second shift is diversification beyond passive BTC buying. Strive completed the acquisition of Semler Scientific in early 2026, adding additional Bitcoin and a medical technology business to its portfolio. 

As of March 9, Strive held approximately 13,311 BTC. It also purchased $50 million worth of Strategy’s own preferred instrument, STRC.

“We believe Digital Credit could be a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity,” Strive Chairman and CEO Matthew Cole said in a company statement.

Does ASST Stock Have More Upside Than MSTR?

B. Riley’s note argues that both MSTR and ASST are well-positioned to survive the current downturn, but that Strive has something Strategy doesn’t: room for multiple expansion.

Strategy has been doing this for six years. Strive has been a public company for roughly six months.

“ASST, given its short operating history as a DATCO, has meaningful room for multiple expansions as it builds a track record executing a strategy modeled on MSTR's playbook but with a higher-yielding preferred instrument,” the B. Riley note said.

Strive also manages more than $2 billion in assets under management across 13 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective investment trusts, and a direct indexing platform. That gives it a recurring, fee-based revenue stream most BTC treasury companies don't have.

Whether BTC finds its footing from here will matter a lot. But for income-oriented investors and those with a longer time horizon, B. Riley’s case is clear: Strive’s preferred stock offers a compelling yield, its balance sheet looks defensible, and its common equity, if the BTC thesis plays out, still has significant room to appreciate.

Both analysts covering ASST stock have a “Strong Buy” recommendation. The average ASST stock price target is $30, far above the current price of $9.30. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Aditya Raghunath did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 137.34 -0.99 -0.72%
Strategy Inc
^BTCUSD 72,447.19 +2,233.86 +3.18%
Bitcoin - USD
ASST 8.83 -0.40 -4.33%
Strive Inc

Most Popular News

Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 1
History Tells Us That Silver Prices Could Plunge Much, Much Farther Despite U.S.-Iran Conflict
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 2
How to Create a 24% Synthetic Dividend on Intel (INTC) Stock Using Options
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
SoFi Stock Outlook: Can SoFi Technologies Recover After a 30% Drop?
Starbucks Corp_ logo by- eyewave via iStock 4
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Announces Move to Miami Same Day as Washington Passes New Millionaires Tax
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 5
Marvell Technology's Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot