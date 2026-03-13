Is Brown & Brown Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is a leading Florida-based insurance brokerage and risk management firm. Founded in 1939, the company provides insurance brokerage, risk management, and related services to businesses, government entities, professional organizations, and individuals. Rather than underwriting insurance itself, Brown & Brown acts as an intermediary, helping clients identify risks, secure coverage from insurers, and manage claims and employee benefit programs.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BRO, with a market cap of $23.3 billion, perfectly fits that description, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance brokerage industry.

Brown & Brown has expanded significantly through a decentralized operating model and an active acquisition strategy, acquiring smaller brokerage firms across the U.S. to broaden its geographic reach and product capabilities. With a strong presence in the insurance distribution industry, the company benefits from recurring commission-based revenue, long-term client relationships, and exposure to growing demand for risk management and insurance advisory services.

Once riding high, Brown & Brown has lost considerable momentum. BRO slipped 46.2% from its 52-week high of $125.68, achieved on Apr. 3. Over the past three months alone, BRO stock has declined 17.1%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.8% fall during the same period.

The longer-term picture appears even weaker. BRO shares have slid 27.7% over the past six months and 42.3% over the past year, sharply lagging the Nasdaq Composite’s marginal six-month gain and 26.4% annual return.

Adding to the bearish sentiment, the stock has remained below its 200-day moving average since early June 2025, while also trading under its 50-day moving average since early April 2025, signaling sustained downward pressure despite occasional short-term fluctuations.

On Mar. 10, Brown & Brown shares declined 3% during the afternoon trading session as heightened geopolitical tensions and broader economic uncertainty weighed on market sentiment. Concerns surrounding the Middle East conflict increased volatility and raised fears about potential impacts on inflation and global growth, prompting businesses to curb spending and conserve cash.

In the competitive arena of insurance brokers, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has faced similar challenges, with a 31.3% downtick on a six-month basis and 37.2% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on BRO’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $85.673 suggests a potential upside of 26.6% from current price levels.