Raymond James Financial Stock: Is RJF Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

With a market cap of $32.3 billion, Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides investment banking, wealth management, brokerage, and asset management services to individuals, corporations, and institutional clients.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Raymond James Financial fits this criterion perfectly. The company is known for its advisor-centric and decentralized operating model, which allows financial advisors a high degree of independence while benefiting from Raymond James’ platform, research capabilities, and client services. With a strong focus on long-term client relationships and diversified revenue streams, Raymond James has established itself as a prominent player in the U.S. wealth management and investment banking industry.

RJF stock has fallen 18.6% from its 52-week high of $177.66Shares of the firm have declined 11.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF11.1% fall

Over the past six months, RJF shares have dipped 15.1%, underperforming XLF’s 9.2% fall. Moreover, shares of RJF have risen 2.4% over the past 52 weeks, same as XLF’s return over the same time frame. 

RJF stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-February, indicating a downtrend. 

On Feb. 19, 2026, the board of Raymond James Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on April 15, 2026. 

In comparison, RJF stock has outpaced its rival, Blackstone Inc. (BX). BX stock has decreased 43.7% over the past six months and 27.3% over the past year. 

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 15 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $185.85 indicates a 28.5% premium to current levels.


