How Is M&T Bank’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Large-Cap Stocks?

Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association. Operating through its Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management segments, the company provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and M&T Bank, with a market cap of $30.3 billion, fits this criterion perfectly. M&T has historically focused on relationship-driven banking and conservative lending practices, which have helped it maintain stable asset quality and consistent profitability through economic cycles.

MTB stock has dipped 17.1% from its 52-week high of $239. Shares of the company have decreased 2.8% over the past three months, outpacing the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF’s (PTLC) 3.1% drop during the same period.

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB stock has surged 15.2%, outpacing the ETF’s 6.5% rise over the same period. However, M&T Bank shares have dropped marginally over the past six months, trailing PTLC’s marginal surge.

MTB stock slipped below its 50-day moving average last month but has fared above its 200-day moving average since late November.

On Feb. 18, MTB shares rose 1.5% after the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on its common stock. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2026, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

In comparison, large-cap industry peer Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) has outperformed MTB stock. CFG stock has gained 9.9% over the past six months and 40.7% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite MTB's underperformance over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic about the stock's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $235.26 indicates a 18.7% premium to current levels.