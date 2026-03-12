Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Eon Resources Stock Jumps on Oil Hedging Announcement. Is High-Flying EONR a Buy Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock
Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock

Eon Resources (EONR) shares ripped higher on Thursday after the Houston-headquartered firm said it has expanded its hedging to cover 75% of oil production for the next 15 months — and more than 50% for late 2027. 

Many of these contracts were locked in at prices exceeding $70 a barrel, enabling the Permian Basin producer to secure a guaranteed financial floor for the next 24 months. 

Eon Resources stock is now up an incredible 300% versus its year-to-date low. 

www.barchart.com

What Expanded Oil Hedging Position Means for EONR Stock

EONR announcement is bullish as it offers critical cash flow visibility at a time when the company is transitioning to a more capital-intensive horizontal drilling phase in the San Andres formation. 

By securing “no-cost swaps” and collar, Eon Resources has effectively insulated itself from a sudden collapse in crude prices, which is a major win for a micro-cap producer with high operating leverage. 

Furthermore, management said these hedges support future banking and acquisition needs as well. 

In short, EONR shares rallied today primarily because the ability to lock in $70 plus floor ensures the company can fund its 92-well development plan without immediate fear of a liquidity crunch. 

Why Eon Resources Shares Remain Unattractive 

Risk-averse investors are still cautioned against chasing the momentum in Eon Resources, as it remains a volatile penny stock with significant financial hurdles. 

The company has a history of posting net losses and negative EBITDA, and while Q3 saw a brief surge in profitability, long-term consistency remains unproven. 

The bull case relies entirely on the successful execution of its horizontal drilling program — a high-stakes endeavor for a company with a market cap under $70 million. 

With more than 25% of near-term production still unhedged and a history of sharp sell-offs following news cycles, the risk of a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event remains extremely high for late-stage investors.

14-day relative strength index (RSI) in the late 80s, indicating extremely overbought conditions, also suggests EONR will significantly retreat in the near term. 

EONR Doesn’t Currently Receive Wall Street Coverage

Another major red flag on EONR stock is the absence of Wall Street coverage

This means investors lack professional guidance, consensus forecasts, and institutional support, which typically is a serious credibility and liquidity concern. 

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EONR 1.3500 +0.4600 +51.69%
Eon Resources Inc

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
How to Create a 24% Synthetic Dividend on Intel (INTC) Stock Using Options
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
History Tells Us That Silver Prices Could Plunge Much, Much Farther Despite U.S.-Iran Conflict
Starbucks Corp_ logo by- eyewave via iStock 3
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Announces Move to Miami Same Day as Washington Passes New Millionaires Tax
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
SoFi Stock Outlook: Can SoFi Technologies Recover After a 30% Drop?
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 5
Marvell Technology's Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot