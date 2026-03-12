Barchart.com
Is Garmin Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Garmin Ltd logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a diverse range of GPS-enabled, navigation, communications, sensor-based, and information products and services worldwide. Valued at a market capitalization of $46.5 billion, the company offers running, cycling products, smartwatch devices, scales and monitors, and Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile platforms to track and analyze fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." Garmin fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific and technical instruments industry. 

GRMN stock reached its 52-week high of $261.69 on Oct. 09, 2025, and has slipped 9.8% from that peak. The stock has surged 12% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which declined 3.7% during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, however, the scenario has changed. GRMN is up nearly 10.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 30.3% return of the NASX over the same period.

GRMN stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since February and above its 50-day moving average since January, showcasing bullish momentum.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 18, GRMN stock rose 9.4% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s consolidated revenue rose nearly 17% year over year (YoY) to $2.1 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter increased 16% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.79 and also surpassed Wall Street's projections.

When stacked against its closest peer in the scientific and technical instruments industry, Coherent Corp.'s (COHR) shares have climbed 278% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming GRMN stock.

Wall Street’s view of GRMN stock is cautiously optimistic. Among the eight analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $257.83 suggests 9.2% upside potential from current price levels.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,432.24 -283.89 -1.25%
Nasdaq Composite
COHR 243.11 -8.30 -3.30%
Coherent Corp
GRMN 236.49 +0.40 +0.17%
Garmin Ltd

