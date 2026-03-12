Is Xcel Energy Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $50.5 billion , Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL ) is an electric and natural gas delivery company. The company operates through Regulated Electric Utility and Regulated Natural Gas Utility segments, generating and distributing electricity from diverse sources such as wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar, coal, and natural gas.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Xcel Energy fits this criterion perfectly. It serves customers across several states, including Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, and others, while also investing in energy infrastructure, natural gas pipelines, and community solar projects.

XEL stock has dipped 3.8% from its 52-week high of $84.23 . Shares of Xcel Energy have risen 8.5% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 3.7% decline during the same period.

The utility company’s shares have gained 9.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing NASX's 2.3% decrease. However, in the longer term, XEL stock has returned 17.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 30.3% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Xcel Energy reported Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5, highlighting strong performance with full-year 2025 ongoing EPS of $3.80, up from $3.50 in 2024, marking its 21st consecutive year of meeting or exceeding initial earnings guidance. It also reaffirmed its 2026 EPS guidance of $4.04 - $4.16 and long-term EPS growth outlook of 6% - 8%+, with about 9% average EPS growth expected through 2030. Additionally, Xcel doubled its data-center contracted capacity target to 6 GW by the end of 2027 (from 3 GW) and outlined a $60 billion five-year investment plan to expand grid infrastructure and generation capacity. However, the stock fell marginally on that day.

In comparison, XEL stock has outperformed its rival WEC Energy Group, Inc. ( WEC ). WEC stock has returned 7.1% over the past 52 weeks and 7.4% on a YTD basis.