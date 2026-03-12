Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Xcel Energy Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Xcel Energy, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Xcel Energy, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $50.5 billion, Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is an electric and natural gas delivery company. The company operates through Regulated Electric Utility and Regulated Natural Gas Utility segments, generating and distributing electricity from diverse sources such as wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar, coal, and natural gas. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Xcel Energy fits this criterion perfectly. It serves customers across several states, including Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, and others, while also investing in energy infrastructure, natural gas pipelines, and community solar projects.

XEL stock has dipped 3.8% from its 52-week high of $84.23. Shares of Xcel Energy have risen 8.5% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.7% decline during the same period. 

www.barchart.com

The utility company’s shares have gained 9.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing NASX's 2.3% decrease. However, in the longer term, XEL stock has returned 17.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 30.3% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year. 

www.barchart.com

Xcel Energy reported Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5, highlighting strong performance with full-year 2025 ongoing EPS of $3.80, up from $3.50 in 2024, marking its 21st consecutive year of meeting or exceeding initial earnings guidance. It also reaffirmed its 2026 EPS guidance of $4.04 - $4.16 and long-term EPS growth outlook of 6% - 8%+, with about 9% average EPS growth expected through 2030. Additionally, Xcel doubled its data-center contracted capacity target to 6 GW by the end of 2027 (from 3 GW) and outlined a $60 billion five-year investment plan to expand grid infrastructure and generation capacity. However, the stock fell marginally on that day.

In comparison, XEL stock has outperformed its rival WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC). WEC stock has returned 7.1% over the past 52 weeks and 7.4% on a YTD basis.

Due to XEL’s outperformance on a YTD basis, analysts are strongly optimistic with a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from 18 analysts. The mean price target of $89.94 represents a premium of 11% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,716.13 +19.03 +0.08%
Nasdaq Composite
WEC 113.30 -1.20 -1.05%
Wisconsin Energy Corp
XEL 81.00 -0.88 -1.07%
XCEL Energy Inc

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
How to Create a 24% Synthetic Dividend on Intel (INTC) Stock Using Options
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
History Tells Us That Silver Prices Could Plunge Much, Much Farther Despite U.S.-Iran Conflict
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Waver as Middle East Conflict Uncertainty Persists, U.S. Inflation Data in Focus
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 4
Marvell Technology's Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Mixed as IEA Announces Historic Oil Reserve Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot